AUCTION: 14 Prime Caribbean Properties in The Bahamas, St. Barth, the Cayman Islands & the Dominican Republic
With minimum bids as much as 64% off original list pricesPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the last minute addition of Black Urchin: a $42,000,000 private residence and boutique resort on Grand Cayman, G3 Auctions’ Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event nears half a billion dollars in luxury real estate. “I’m pleased to present a never before seen buying opportunity for the tropics, and to be working with some of the finest real estate brokers in the Caribbean,” says Guy Masters, president of G3 Auctions. 14 luxury properties and 1 super-yacht are included in the auction:
The Bahamas
Hummingbird Cay - A 236 acre self-sufficient and sustainable, developed private island. Located within the highly desirable Exuma chain of islands, Hummingbird Cay has a pristine, 2500 foot white-sand beach. Original list price: $50,000,000.
Hog Cay - With an estimated 450 acres, Hog Cay is another private island oasis in the Exumas, and is ready for development. Hog Cay has been owned by the same family since the original Crown Grant in 1790. Original list price: $56,000,000.
The Dominican Republic
Balaji Palace - For those looking for a multi-use property and an existing boutique resort, Balaji Palace has its own private beach, and has proven to be a top retreat and wedding destination. Original list price: $43,000,000.
Parthenope - Located in the exclusive community of Cap Cana, this 45,000ft² mansion offers beautiful ocean views and close proximity to championship golf, fine dining, 5-star hotels and spas. Original list price: $22,000,000.
The Cayman Islands
Timeless Paradise - A newly constructed luxurious beachfront home within a private and serene part of Grand Cayman. With 11 bedrooms, this home is ideal for large families or as a corporate retreat. Original list price: $25,000,000.
Black Urchin - Zoned for 90 units, Black Urchin consists of 2.2 acres of prime beachfront property, a 9,000ft² residence, a 6,000ft² residence and four 2,500ft² condominium suites; each with 4 bedrooms. Ideal for weddings, Black Urchin has huge development potential, and is currently operating as a boutique resort. Original list price: $42,000,000.
Saint Barthélemy
Villa SAX - Located in Saint Jean, this contemporary villa offers beautiful ocean views, and is a 30-second walk to world renowned Eden Rock and Nikki beach. Original list price: $20,500,000.
Villa GOOD NEWS - Located in the gated community Domaine du Levant, GOOD NEWS provides privacy and beach access, is Eco-friendly, and the 1.4 acre property is oceanfront. Original list price: $18,800,000.
Villa AU RÊVE - A celeb-favorite vacation rental, this home is located in Vitet, and offers commanding ocean views, a Turkish bath, a wine cellar and a separate studio. Original list price: $12,900,000.
Villa YOLO - For nature lovers, this chic modern residence is surrounded by a protected preserve, and is only steps away from Grand Cul-de-Sac lagoon. Original list price: $9,100,000.
Villa KRYSTEL - New to the market, this home is located in the exclusive Lurin neighborhood, and has picturesque ocean views. Original list price: $16,100,000.
Villa K - Directly on a quiet beach, K is a luxurious villa, and has recently received an extensive renovation giving it a modern look. Original list price: $21,200,000.
Villa NEO - Voted best private villa, NEO is located in Saint Jean, and is one of the top residences in St. Barts. Original list price: $80,000,000.
Villa BRAHAMA - Fully renovated, this expansive home offers amazing ocean views, a trail to a secluded beach, and 7 large suites. Original list price: $37,000,000.
LADY M - Ideal for world cruising, LADY M is a 39 meter (127’) luxury sailing yacht. Built in 2006 by Fitzroy Yachts, she was designed by Dubois Naval Architects, and received a major refit in 2022. Original list price: $11,200,000.
The deadline to bid in the auction is between August 9th and August 31st, depending on the property. For more information, please visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.
G3 Auctions provides sellers of high-end yachts, jets and homes with a solution to achieve a sale within 30 days. Guy Masters has 16 years of experience in the auction industry, and 23 years of experience in luxury real estate.
Guy Masters
G3 Auctions
+1 678.333.3000
email us here