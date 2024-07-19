Hartzell Engine Tech Plans Technical Forums at EAA Oshkosh
Hartzell Engine Tech plans some special activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024, which runs from July 22 to July 28.”OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech plans some special activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024, which runs from July 22 to July 28.
— Hartzell Engine Tech
Jimmy from Jimmy’s World YouTube will be at the Hartzell Engine Tech Booth #1111 on Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m. Jason Morrison from YouTube's Rebuild Rescue will be at the booth on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m.
Additionally, the company will be hosting Hartzell Engine Tech educational forums at Superior Air Parts Booth #258. These sessions at Oshkosh have proved popular in the past.
The free series of 60-minute forums have been created to provide aircraft owners, operators, and A&P mechanics with valuable information to help them safely get the best performance and longevity out of their Hartzell Engine Tech family of products.
All three forums will be held at Superior Air Parts Booth #258. The schedule is below.
There's A Reason It's Called the Master Switch.
Tuesday, July 23, 1 p.m.
A comprehensive look at the alternator, starter and electrical systems used on a typical general aviation aircraft. Historical and modern, lightweight versus heavyweight and the good and the bad are all discussed. Troubleshooting, maintenance and installation tips to help secure a long, serviceable life for electrical system components. Great for the certificated aircraft owner or a new experimental builder, this presentation will "spark" interest in aircraft electrical systems.
Anything You've Ever Wanted to Know about a Hartzell Aviation company but Were Afraid to Ask.
Thursday, July 27, 8 a.m.
A forum for anyone who has ever had a question on electrical systems, turbocharger systems, cabin heater systems, propeller systems, ignition systems or other engine accessories. Product experts from each of the Hartzell Aviation family of companies, Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Quality Aircraft Accessories will be on hand to discuss any needs or product concerns. Don't miss this opportunity to stump the experts. Coffee and bagels will be provided, so come and jump-start the morning.
Cause and Effect: Alternator Drive Gear Couplings
Thursday, July 25. 1 p.m.
Based on SAIB NE-18-16, this presentation was written by Hartzell Engine Tech and G&N Aircraft, Inc. The presentation reviews the history of the Continental Permold style gear drive alternator installation and specifically addresses the gear coupling installation on these alternators. This is a must attend event for owners, operators and mechanics maintaining Permold style engine gear driven alternators.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech is a leader in aviation, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for aircraft enthusiasts. The company offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUp Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero cabin heaters, Fuelcraft gear driven pumps, Plane-Power alternator kits, Sky-Tec starters, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation commercial and military applications. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
email us here