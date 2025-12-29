Hartzell Propeller Doubles Down on Backcountry Flying with Discount for RAF Members in 2026

This is a win for the entire aviation community.”
— RAF Chairman John McKenna Jr.
PIQUA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace company, is bringing back its popular $1,000 discount on backcountry propellers for Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) members, and it’s here to stay through 2026.

Now in its sixth year, the offer includes a generous $250 donation to the RAF for each backcountry propeller sold, fueling the foundation’s mission to preserve backcountry airstrips for future generations.

“We are so very proud to continue our support for the RAF and backcountry flying,” said JJ Frigge, President Hartzell Propeller. “This relationship isn’t just about saving money, it’s also about keeping backcountry flying alive for everyone who loves aviation adventures.”

RAF Chairman John McKenna Jr. echoed the sentiment: “Hartzell Propeller’s ongoing commitment directly benefits pilots and helps protect the airstrips that make backcountry flying possible. This is a win for the entire aviation community.”

Discounted Propellers for Each Adventure
The discount covers Hartzell’s high-performance propellers, including:
Carbon Voyager: An all-new three-blade carbon fiber prop for Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 aircraft, available under an STC for Continental 470, 520, and 550 engines.
Voyager: A rugged three-blade aluminum Scimitar prop for Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 aircraft, available under an STC for Continental 470, 520, and 550 engines.
Pathfinder: A light three-blade Raptor carbon fiber prop, perfect for CubCrafters XCub, Carbon Cub FX, and other backcountry aircraft.
Trailblazer: A versatile two- or three-blade carbon fiber prop, compatible with a range of aircraft, including models from American Champion, Maule, and CubCrafters.

These props are built to handle short takeoffs, power through climbs and short landings in rugged environments.

About the Recreational Aviation Foundation
The RAF is the leading non-profit dedicated to preserving and expanding public-use backcountry airstrips across the U.S. Founded by pilots determined to keep recreational flying alive, the RAF advocates for airstrips that open up remote and unique destinations. Learn more at theraf.org.

About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace company, is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.

About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller
+1 316-706-9147
