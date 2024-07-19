$100 Million to Decarbonize Empire State Plaza

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $100 million for phase one of the decarbonization of the Empire State Plaza, as outlined in the Empire State Plaza Energy Infrastructure Master Plan. Released today, the Empire State Energy Infrastructure Master Plan outlines a phased approach to reduce the state and local environmental impacts of the Plaza’s operations. This critical funding will facilitate the electrification of the existing steam-driven chillers, implementation of energy efficiency improvements, and installation of a new heat recovery chiller. These phase one improvements will result in a reduction of approximately 20 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions from the Empire State Plaza.

“New York State is leading by example in our efforts to reduce emissions, making significant investments to decarbonize our agency buildings and operations,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration remains committed to leading the fight against climate change and we’re aligning our investments to build a cleaner, greener New York.”

Previous energy efficiency work at the Empire State Plaza has included the electrification of one of the Plaza’s five steam-driven chillers, the installation of energy-efficient LED indoor and outdoor lighting systems, and the ongoing replacement of existing emergency generators at the Sheridan Avenue Steam Plant with efficient, low-emission, and low-noise units. These investments have reduced the emissions associated with operating the Plaza. As a continuation of this work, the ESP Energy Infrastructure Master Plan charts the way forward to the full decarbonization of the Empire State Plaza.

Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Decarbonizing the Empire State Plaza is a significant opportunity that will allow us to couple the modernization of energy systems at New York State capital’s landmark and address decades of long-overdue maintenance. OGS is proud to continue working with NYPA on this transformative endeavor and the realization of the Empire State Plaza Energy Infrastructure Master Plan in the long-term.”

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The New York Power Authority is pleased to continue our collaboration with OGS to modernize and decarbonize the energy infrastructure at Empire State Plaza, one of the largest government facilities in the state. These energy-efficiency and electrification projects set an example for how states can lead the transition to a clean energy economy and support the bold vision of Governor Hochul’s nation-leading climate agenda.”

The Empire State Plaza sits on 98 acres of land in Albany, New York, consists of 14 core buildings, and comprises approximately 12 million square feet of government office space, event space, and public space. The Empire State Plaza is heated by the Sheridan Avenue Steam Plant and receives cooling from the Central Air Conditioning Plant.

Although commissioned before the adoption of the NYPA-administered Decarbonization Leadership Program (DLP), the Empire State Plaza Energy Infrastructure Master Plan lays the groundwork for the Empire State Plaza’s DLP decarbonization action plan. These plans, similar to the newly released ESP Energy Infrastructure Master Plan, guide state agencies on facility improvements that will reduce carbon emissions in support of the State’s nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Building decarbonization is a critical component in achieving the greenhouse gas reductions necessary to reach New York’s climate targets. This new investment in the Empire State Plaza builds upon Governor Hochul’s wide-ranging sustainability initiatives that are helping DEC, OGS, and our agency and authority partners lead by example to reduce the environmental impact of operations, increase efficiency, and take action to mitigate climate impacts. I commend the OGS and NYPA teams for working with DEC experts to design this new system.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued support of the State's efforts to decarbonize public workspaces and provide a healthy, comfortable environment for New Yorkers visiting the Empire State Plaza. This investment demonstrates once again New York's leadership in rethinking the way we design and power our buildings to improve the efficiency of their operations, save costs, and cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

State Senator Neil D. Breslin said, “The electrification of the existing steam-driven chillers along with other various improvements to the energy distribution systems is a significant step towards decarbonizing the Empire State Plaza. This is a great example of how New York Can lead in making our state carbon neutral. I applaud Governor Hochul, the New York Power Authority and the Office of General Services for their steadfast commitment in helping to make sure we meet the stated goals of the CLCPA”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “This funding commitment toward the decarbonization of the Empire State Plaza complex is welcome news and is part of a well-developed and larger comprehensive plan. It is important to note that Empire State Plaza is part of a much larger complex and the overall project is a tremendous undertaking. Because I believe as we move toward the goals of the CLCPA that New York has to lead by example. What better way to show our commitment toward a renewable future than by starting with our state buildings. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the Office of General Services, and the New York Power Authority for taking this step toward what is going to be a multi-year effort to implement the objectives of the Empire State Energy Infrastructure Master Plan."

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “The Empire State Plaza Energy Infrastructure Master Plan is a commitment to sustainability that helps us forge a path to a greener, more carbon-neutral future. I commend Governor Hochul, the New York State Office of General Services, and the New York Power Authority for their continued investment into energy efficiency, especially for this community asset right in the heart of Albany County.”

President of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council, Gary LaBarbera said, “Decarbonizing Empire State Plaza reaffirms New York’s commitment to pursuing the standard-setting climate goals set out by the CLCPA that will also create countless family-sustaining union careers in the Capital Region. This transition to clean energy and others like it are crucial to the future of our state, as they lay a proper foundation for our green economy, effectively reduce harmful carbon emissions, and provide hardworking New Yorkers accessible paths to the middle class. We applaud Governor Hochul, The Office of General Services, and NYPA for this investment that will improve our environment for generations to come.”

ALIGN Executive Director Theodore A. Moore said, “Our halls of government should be a model of sustainability for the rest of the State, and decarbonizing Empire State Plaza is a great step forward. We applaud Governor Hochul for making this important investment that will create good green jobs and a safe and healthy Capitol as we work toward our ambitious climate mandates.”

NYLCV Clean Buildings Campaign Manager Jon Furlong said, “The New York League of Conservation Voters lauds the Office of General Services and the NY Power Authority for reaching this critical juncture towards decarbonizing such a large facility. We look forward to working with the state on other decarbonization plans for the vast number of buildings in its portfolio.”

Building Decarbonization Coalition Senior Campaign and Communications Manager Allison Considine said, “The Building Decarbonization Coalition applauds Governor Hochul, the OGS, and NYPA for this exciting step forward in decarbonizing the Empire State Plaza and implementing the Decarbonization Leadership Program. The Empire State Plaza Energy Infrastructure Master Plan shows that New York State can lead the way on building decarbonization by using thermal energy networks to transition its State-owned facilities to zero-emissions heating and cooling while creating union jobs. BDC looks forward to continuing our partnership with NYPA and state leadership on further phases of this project, as well as decarbonization plans for other high-emitting state facilities. By implementing these plans using thermal energy networks, New York can slash pollution, help avoid costly electric-grid upgrades, and achieve its climate goals.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “Buildings are one of the largest contributors of planet warming emissions, so if we are going to tackle the climate crisis and meet our CLCPA obligations, there's no better place to start than decarbonizing the state’s largest facilities like the Empire State Plaza. We applaud Governor Hochul for leading this effort and for ensuring this New York landmark will be a shining example of New York’s clean energy future.”

Read the full Empire State Plaza Energy Infrastructure Master Plan.