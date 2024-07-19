IAM to optimise green areas near Sai Van Lake Square and Avenida Doutor Mário Soares

MACAU, July 19 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out optimisation and reorganisation works of the green areas in Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Doutor Mário Soares and Avenida Comercial de Macau from mid-to-late July to August to improve the public green landscape. During the period, the sites of the works will be enclosed. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangements and safety.

Due to severe ageing, withering and poor growth of plants, limited variety of landscape plants, deterioration and rusting of irrigation pipes and other issues in the green areas in Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Doutor Mário Soares and Avenida Comercial de Macau, IAM plans to carry out greening and reorganisation of the areas from mid-to-late July to August. On the theme of “lakeside gems on vivid chains”, plants such as Jungle Geranium, Evodia, Firespike, Foxtail Fern and Tricolour Dragon Tree will be used to form combinations and layers to take on the shape of “gems”, whereas linear green belts will serve as the axes with green spaces scattering along them, resembling “chains”. Furthermore, in consideration of the growth habits of the plants, the colour combination of the plants is used to enrich the landscape of street plants and improve the quality of urban greening. During the period, the irrigation pipes will be re-laid simultaneously to optimise the greening management and maintenance work.

The description of the works has been put up at the sites with barricade tape installed. IAM reminds the public to follow the instructions on site, pay attention to temporary enclosure arrangements and keep away from the sites to prevent accidents. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding of the inconvenience caused by the works.