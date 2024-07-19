Award-Winning Story of Distorted Reality, Love & Consequences - EDDIE: Film Debuts to Streaming BEGINNING July 23
Dreamer. Lover. Murderer.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How far would you go for love? Random Media and Vienna Pictures proudly announce the debut EDDIE., a powerful murder thriller from director Dylan Grey Martin to major streaming VOD platforms, beginning July 23, 2024.
A multi-award winning film festival favorite, EDDIE. is the story of an isolated gas station owner in the remote desert of Arizona who is surrounded by nothing but his imagination, fueled by the classic romance movies of his childhood. Misperceiving reality, over many years he falls in love with friendly regular customer that he has incorporated into his twisted reality.
When fate brings a lottery winner who is passing through into his gas station, Eddie is presented with the opportunity to prove his love, with murder, showing that he is willing to do anything, to live the rest of his life just like in the movies.
EDDIE. Trailer: https://youtu.be/xeOLIAKyFHc
Downloadable/Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/906122999
LOGLINE: A remote Arizona gas station owner falls into a desperate descent of crime, fueled by the love of a loyal customer.
Starring veteran actor/composer Joseph Miller in the title role, EDDIE. also features the acting talents of Ross Rebennack (as ‘Mark), James Timphony (as ‘James’), Natalie Pollison (as ‘Hannah’) and Ingrid Safranek (as ‘The Love’). It is the debut production for Vienna Pictures and was created with an entire crew of two 20-year-old filmmakers, Dylan Grey Martin and Eric Byington, during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
EDDIE. won multiple festival awards including BEST DIRECTOR for Dylan Grey Martin at World film Festival in Cannes and New York Independent Cinema Awards; BEST FIRST TIME DIRECTOR at the Oniros film Awards; BEST FIRST TIME FILMMAKER at the Sweden International Film festival; BEST FEATURE FILM at the East Coast Movie Awards and the Rome Prisma Independent Film Awards; and BEST FILM NOIR at the Los Angeles Film Awards.
ABOUT THE CAST & FILMMAKERS:
Director, Writer, Producer, Cinematography, Editor- Dylan Grey Martin
Martin has had a deep love for cinema ever since he was a child. He always dreamed about making his own movies but was discouraged by people closest to him saying that he would never make it in the film industry. Dylan wrote about his experiences with mistaken love, using the lack of belief as motivation and slowly developed the "Eddie." script. Knowing that whoever made the film wouldn't make it the way he envisioned, he decided to make it himself. He worked two jobs back-to- back after school every day to save up for the film from the age of 16. Over the next 3 years he produced the film from across the country while attending college and was able to shoot the film in just 14 days during the Covid-19 pandemic in October of 2020. Dylan's drive and motivation allows him to focus completely on his goals and juggle multiple roles to see them through. He was also in charge of the costumes and props, including the hand-built lottery machine and custom blood squib used in the film. He has multiple scripts in the works for the near future focusing on small stories told in a beautiful way. One day, he hopes to impact somebody's life with film the way he was.
Assistant Director, Audio Operator, Script Editor- Eric Byington
Byington grew up down the street from Dylan and together after school they watched and discussed movies, slowly learning the language of film. Eric has a deep passion for filmmaking and attended college studying cinema where he wrote film analysis papers and directed short films for class. Eric would eventually edit the script for "Eddie." and help to plan the shoot. "Eddie." is Eric's first film that he worked on with many more scripts in the works including sci-fi adventures and psychological thrillers.
Joseph Miller- (Eddie)
Joseph Miller has been an independent actor and voice actor for the past 3 years and has already worked on over 95 projects with "Eddie." being his first lead role. Joseph has worked on projects such as National Geographic and is scheduled to start his next project in September of 2021. Along with his background in music composition and jazz performance, Joseph has also attended UCLA for acting and would later attend Playhouse West to study the art.
Ross Rebennack- (Mark)
Acting was something Ross didn't always consider, but even as a young kid in the Midwest his parents could tell that he had a gift. He was always coming up with characters and using imagination. As he grew up, the desire to make people laugh, cry, and feel something through performance became more prevalent. Finally, he decided to take a chance and follow the thing he truly loved doing by moving to LA to pursue acting.
James Timphony- (James)
After small performances in theater, James Timphony was recognized by Broadway actor Lonny Stevens and would be taken under his wing and guided with acting tips which would eventually begin his independent acting career. James has now been involved in film for over 10 years.
Natalie Pollison- (Hannah)
Funnily enough when Natalie saw Cats on Broadway at the age of 9 her life was forever changed, and she knew she had to become an actor. In addition to acting, she sings, plays the violin, dances and is a fitness coach. She has done both stage and film acting, working professionally in both areas for 12 years. She has been focused on film, TV and commercial acting for the past 5 years living in Los Angeles and recently shot a national commercial with Rci Flair (currently airing), has a lead in a Manchester Orchestra music video, aco-star on "The Western Chronicles" and has a lead in a feature film coming up later this year among many other projects.
Ingrid Safrenak- (The Love)
Creativity always inspired Ingrid. Being around people who, like her, are constantly creating and thinking of new ideas. There were so many people with great stories waiting to be told, so she became an actress hoping to bring these characters to life, transforming them from lifeless words on a page into living, breathing human beings with a rainbow of emotions. She gravitates towards films that make you think and contribute to societal awareness and growth. As such she has worked on many Indie projects and short films, many of which are currently in post-production. Among them Eddie, Silent Memory, Time Flies, and Look-Mira. Ingrid has a deep respect for her fellow actors, directors and others involved in the productions. She feels so incredibly lucky to be in an environment with people so passionate and creative.
FULL SYNOPSIS: In the vast unforgiving deserts of Arizona, Eddie, a gas station owner finds solace in a world of his own creation nurtured by the enchanting narratives of classic romance films from his childhood. His heart, heavy with love that has grown silently over the years, has set its sights on a customer. However, his perception of reality has become so entwined with the cinematic tales that he is willing to go to unthinkable lengths to fulfill his dreams and mirror the idyllic love stories that have long captivated him. When a struggling musician who is passing through the station spends his last dollar on what is quickly discovered to be a winning lottery ticket, the prize winnings present an opportunity that can either make or break Eddie's desperate desires of living out the illusion of his perfect cinematic love story.
Info/Specs:
Released By/Studio: Random Media
Director: Dylan Grey Martin
Writer: Dylan Grey Martin
Producer: Dylan Grey Martin
Music: Jonah Atkinson, William Jae, Thomas Martin, Joseph Miller
Running Time: 97 minutes // Production Year: 2020/USA
Audio Language: English
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Rating: TV-14 suggested
Availability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.
Social Media:
Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13977490/?ref_=fn_al_tt_11
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/viennamovies/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2V69Eu0Pvp1-sUOXcPg7yA/videos
About RANDOM MEDIA:
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
EDDIE. Film Trailer