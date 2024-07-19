Zapped Headwear launches vintage customizable golf hat along with new colors in existing golf hats
The Patriot is a vintage classic snapback hat that has been given a modern twist with its minimalist design and premium materials.
We are excited to launch these new models and colors in golf hats. Golfers, courses and businesses in the golfing industry really need more options in creating custom hats.”SPANISH FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With practically 99% of all golfers wearing hats on the course, Zapped Headwear has really focused on enabling golfers and golf related businesses to customize premium performance hats to wear on the course. Zapped recently launched a new model, the Patriot. The Patriot is a vintage classic snapback that has been given a modern twist with its minimalist design and premium materials.
— Kevin Muhlestein
The Patriot, like all Zapped hats, is meant to be customized with the customer’s own unique design of business logo. This hat may be customized with an engraved or full color printed leather patch, rubber patch, or embroidery.
Zapped has also really stepped up their game in offering some of their existing rope brim hats in new color options. The Blackhawk R+ custom hat is now available in 17 different colorways. Hats may be customized directly on their website. An instant design mockup is created, allowing customers to see exactly what the finished product will look like.
All Zapped Headwear products may be customized on their website at the following link:
Custom Hats by Zapped Headwear
Kevin Muhlestein
Zapped Headwear
+1 385-406-7111
kevin@zappedheadwear.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube