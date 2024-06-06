Zapped Headwear Adds Full Color Hat Customization Option
Option allows customers to get full color customized hats within two weeks of ordering.SPANISH FORK , UTAH, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zapped Headwear, the leader in premium performance custom hats added a new full color hat decoration option. This option allows hat buyers to customize a leather or rubber patch in a full color UV print. This allows for some awesome designs and removes the limitation of single color laser engraving. Customers may upload their image online on Zapped Headwear's custom hat live mockup generator. They simply choose a hat model and color upload their design a fine tune it to their liking. They can then add the custom hats to their cart and checkout. Zapped will then manufacture the custom patches, sew them on premium hats and ship them out to the customer.
This capability is added to the existing hat customization options as follows:
Molded Rubber PVC Patches
Laser Engraved Leather Patches
Embroidery
Silicon Heat Transfer
Sublimated Patches
Woven Patches
Printed Rubber PVC Patches
Magnetic and Pinned Embellishments
Various Flexstyle Patches
Holographic Patches
Ideas for custom hats may be found on Zapped Headwear's website on their custom hat inspiration page.
About Zapped Headwear:
Launching in 2019, Zapped Headwear has quickly become the leader in custom headwear by offering some of the highest quality custom hats available while maintaining affordable pricing. Zapped supplies custom hats to companies all over the nation. The company also sells its brand of premium hats to resellers, promotional and marketing distributors, and hat decorators under its dealer program. Use the following link to learn more about Zapped Headwear and their custom hats.
Zapped Headwear Custom Hats
Kevin Muhlestein
Zapped Headwear
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube