Zapped Headwear Selected as 2025 SAGE "A" Rating Award Winner

Custom Hat Banner

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zapped Headwear is quickly becoming an industry leader in premium performance blank hats and custom hats . The company is proud to accept this award as company staff has worked tirelessly to provide some of the most premium quality hats available, while providing excellent customer service to promotional products distributors across the nation. The SAGE "A" Rating Award sets Zapped Headwear apart in the industry and is evidence of Zapped's commitment to offering quality products with excellent customer service and delivery times.Pat Anderson of SAGE, notified Zapped management of the award and made the following statement: "Congratulations! I'm pleased to inform you that your company, Zapped Headwear (SAGE# 53114), has been selected to receive a 2025 SAGE Rating Award for having an "A" rating among SAGE distributors! On behalf of SAGE and our distributor customers, I would like to personally thank you for providing such excellent service and products this year."SAGE provides the leading product research and business management services in the industry, with thousands of distributors using their services on a daily basis to perform product and supplier research.Zapped is leading the pack when it comes to custom hats. The company offers a large variety of options to decorate custom hats . The company is currently planning major color releases for it's existing models as well as a new model release near the end of 2024, the Commodore. The Commodore is a 5 panel unstructured hat made from premium canvas polyester material.The company provides blank hats to distributors across the nation under its dealership program. Zapped also works with distributors in decorating hats, offering a finished product that can be sent directly to clients.

