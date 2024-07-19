Martech Festival 2024 - Second Annual Groundbreaking Marketing Conference Expanding in Utrecht and Beyond
2024 Martech Festival moves beyond email this year to include digital, content & growth marketing to showcase innovative solutions & what's next in marketing
Thank you Andrew Bonar and Nely Bonar for hosting a truly awesome event and introducing me to some of the smartest, most passionate and friendly marketers I've ever met!”UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martech Festival is bringing together marketing thought leaders for a comprehensive event featuring industry professionals and innovators. This year's event will build off of the inaugural 2023 European conference, which delved into the future of email marketing and CRM.
— Wendy Werve, then CMO, Marigold
The 2024 event will be held at Spoorweg Museum Utrecht on the 16th and 17th of September featuring sessions, panels, and workshops highlighting the best and brightest of European marketing.
The Spoorwegmuseum, or Dutch Railway Museum, located in Utrecht, offers a fascinating journey through the history of rail transport in the Netherlands. Housed in a beautifully restored 19th-century railway station, the museum combines historical exhibits with interactive displays, making it a hit with visitors of all ages. Notably, it will be hosting the main conference for the Festival of Email and Martech Festival on September 16th and 17th, making it a central hub for industry professionals and enthusiasts during this prestigious event.
Event partners include Email Industries, Halon, DMARC Advisor, postmastery, AtData, The Email Studio, Holistic Email Marketing, emailexpert, CM.com, Beata Linz Consulting, Deliverability, Surbl, Dusk Marketing, and SEINō. Speakers from all over the world will be taking the stage for this event, including senior marketers from event partners and leading brands including OWOW, Martina Lipp, NBCUniversal, Prolocation B.V., Chamaileon, Nokia, Amplifyme, The Future Funnel, John Lewis, Stronde, Adbirds, Powtoon, Twist, Centric Squared, Strategy CRM, and William Reed.
The event's packed agenda will deliver insights into brand and content marketing, first-party data, ethical content marketing, AI-powered storytelling, segmentation, digital marketing data, migrating email service providers, reengagement strategies, using SEO, and more.
Marketing leaders who attend this event will leave with a clearer understanding of what's new and next in marketing, with a focus on the core email marketing that launched this event’s European arm last year. The 2024 Martech Festival also brings unique networking opportunities including an Agency Day in Breda on 13 September, Amsterdam- and Utrecht-based networking events on 14 and 15 September, and a post-event gala and awards dinner in Amsterdam.
About Martech Festival:
Martech Festival is the inaugural event organised by a global leader in the production and management of insightful, dynamic, and forward-thinking technology and marketing events, Emailexpert.
Emailexpert is a thriving community of marketing, engineering, and security professionals. Since its inception in 2010 as an ad-hoc group and its formal launch as a paid membership organisation in 2023, Emailexpert has established itself as a prominent force within the messaging and marketing industries.
As a distinguished event organiser, Emailexpert specialises in crafting conferences and summits designed to foster knowledge-sharing, innovation, and business growth among industry professionals. These events serve as a nexus for thought leaders and decision-makers, providing a platform for collaboration and networking, as well as showcasing emerging trends and technologies that shape the future of the technology landscape.
