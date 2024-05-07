Announcing the Inaugural Sender Symposium by emailexpert
Emailexpert announces inaugural Sender Symposium; exclusive, invite-only event for email industry C-suite execs in Alicante, 29 May - 1 June 2024.ALICANTE, SPAIN, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emailexpert is excited to announce the first Sender Symposium, an exclusive, invitation-only event set alongside the Deliverability Summit in Alicante. This exceptional occasion is for founders and executives operating in the email infrastructure space.
This four-day event features unscripted discussions, strategic planning sessions, and collaborative forums for future events within the sector. With the addition of networking happy hours, seated lunches, and golf, this symposium promises to be unlike any other conference.
"We are delighted to establish this platform for C-suite executives in the email space," said Andrew Bonar, the Founder of Emailexpert. "The Sender Symposium offers an invaluable opportunity for key industry leaders to engage in candid discussions and explore the potential for collaboration."
Limited Places Available: Only 14 places remain available, making this an exclusive networking opportunity for those fortunate to secure a place.
Delegates are encouraged to bring along a guest or Significant Other for select networking events, further enlivening the opportunities for discussion and networking.
Emailexpert Senders Council: The event will culminate with the formation of the Emailexpert Senders Council, further emphasising the spirit of collaboration and networking that is at the heart of the Symposium.
Accommodation and Recreation: Accommodation packages are available across a wide range of budgets, with deluxe options in The Melia, The Level, Curio by Hilton, and Hospes Amerigo. The sunny Valencia coast offers ample recreation opportunities from beach sports, golf, running, cycling to fine dining.
For more information or to secure a place at the Sender Symposium, please contact Andrew Bonar, the founder of Emailexpert. Those already attending include SaaS vendors and service providers in email marketing, email security and email infrastructure sectors.
About Emailexpert:
Emailexpert was created to foster collaboration, networking and innovative discussions within the emailing space. The company is committed to providing quality events and exclusive networking opportunities to C-suite executives operating in email infrastructure. Emailexpert, likes to see itself as being a pioneer in the email marketing and deliverability space, helping define the space and push the industry forward.
Through our commitment to innovation, events and by providing industry insights, tools, and resources, Emailexpert seeks to make email marketing more effective and accessible to businesses and marketing professionals worldwide. Our methodologies are rooted in shaping a new era of digital marketing standards. As a Society Of Trusted Email Professionals, Emailexpert stands as a vendor-neutral stage, offering a collaborative and inclusive environment for both seasoned industry professionals and those new to the industry.
The organisation’s work is supported by its premium membership program, The Marketing Consortium, which includes members such as AtData, Halon, The Email Studio, Email Industries, SURBL, DMARC Advisor and SEINō.
