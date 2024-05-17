Postmastery Joins the Emailexpert Marketing Consortium
This partnership underscores our commitment to playing a strong role in the international email marketing community and driving education and knowledge sharing.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emailexpert is excited to announce that Postmastery, a pioneer in email delivery consultancy, management and analytics solutions provider, has officially joined the International Email Expert Marketing Consortium from emailexpert. This strategic partnership aims to bolster the consortium’s mission of fostering innovation and setting new standards in the email marketing industry.
Postmastery is well known for being a leader in the field of email infrastructure and building, managing and maintaining state-of-the-art email delivery solutions, which empower some of the biggest ESPs and senders to achieve optimal inbox placement and deliverability. By joining the Emailexpert Marketing Consortium, Postmastery will collaborate with other industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and technological advancements that drive the future of email marketing.
“We are delighted to welcome Postmastery to our consortium,” said Nely Bonar, Director at Emailexpert. “Their expertise in email deliverability and analytics is a valuable addition to our collective knowledge base. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the effectiveness of email marketing strategies for all our members.”
The Emailexpert Marketing Consortium is a collective of leading companies in the email infrastructure space dedicated to advancing the field of email marketing. Its mission is to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and thereby enable professionals to enhance the effectiveness of email communications.
“We are thrilled to join forces with the Emailexpert Marketing Consortium,” said Willem Stam, CCO of Postmastery. “This partnership underscores our commitment to playing a strong role in the international email marketing community and driving education and knowledge sharing.”
By joining the consortium, Postmastery will contribute its expertise in email delivery optimization, data analytics, and compliance. This collaboration will enable consortium members to leverage Postmastery’s proprietary technologies and insights, improving the overall performance and reliability of their email marketing efforts.
“The addition of Postmastery to our consortium is a significant milestone,” said Andrew Bonar, Chairperson of the Emailexpert Marketing Consortium. “Their expertise in email deliverability and analytics will be invaluable as we continue to innovate in education and learning opportunities and help our members address the evolving challenges of the email marketing landscape. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to our members and the industry as a whole.”
Postmastery’s membership in the Emailexpert Marketing Consortium is effective immediately, with plans to engage in joint initiatives, webinars, and research projects in the coming months as well as the forthcoming followup Postmastery Day inc collaboration with Emailexpert Deliverability Summit.
In addition to joining the consortium, Postmastery recently hosted a successful Postmastery Customer Day as part of the Amsterdam Deliverability Summit, an event organised by EmailExpert. This dedicated track brought together industry experts and clients to discuss the latest trends and challenges in email deliverability. The positive feedback from attendees has led to the decision to host the Postmastery Customer Day again next year, further solidifying the ongoing collaboration between Postmastery and Emailexpert.
This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing the capabilities and reach of both Postmastery and the consortium.
For more information about Postmastery and its email delivery solutions, please visit www.postmastery.com. For more details about the Emailexpert Marketing Consortium, visit www.emailexpert.org.
About Postmastery
Postmastery is a leading provider of email delivery and analytics services, consultancy, management and solutions, helping organisations optimise their email communications for maximum impact. With a focus on deliverability, data insights, and compliance, Postmastery enables its clients to achieve superior inbox placement and engagement rates.
About the Email Expert Marketing Consortium from emailexpert
The Email Expert Marketing Consortium from emailexpert is a global collective of companies in the email infrastructure space committed to advancing the industry through collaboration, innovation, and shared expertise. The consortium aims to set new standards for email marketing excellence, driving success for its members and the broader community.
