Complaints Continue to Rise; 2023 Total Highest Since 2009

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) continues to see an upward trend in the number of complaints filed with the agency. SCDCA received 2,904 complaints between January 1 to June 30, 2024, slightly higher than the 2,885 complaints received during that same period in 2023. Nearly $570,000 has been recovered for consumers through the complaint process in the first six months of 2024, a 22% increase from 2023.

The top complaint categories so far include Vehicles (584), Real Estate (578) and Contractors (242). Those categories fall in line with top complaint categories nationwide which are featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) 2023 Consumer Complaint Survey Report. This annual report covers the entire 2023 calendar year and gives a snapshot of issues consumers experienced in South Carolina’s marketplace while comparing it with other states.

South Carolina highlights in the report include:

SCDCA saw a 53% increase in vehicle-related complaints in 2023. One of those complaints involved the purchase of a used vehicle with technology options from Canada that do not work in the United States. SCDCA contacted the business and the dealer later bought the vehicle back for the full purchase price of $43,316.

A consumer tried several times to cancel a utility service after their previous provider was bought out by a new company and equipment in the consumer’s home stopped working. After several failed attempts to get the cancellation processed, the consumer filed a complaint with SCDCA. SCDCA was able to get the contract canceled and recover excess fees the company charged the consumer.

Mention of the fifth anniversary of the South Carolina Homeowners Association Act. In June 2023, SCDCA released a special report containing HOA complaint data received from June 1, 2018 – December 31, 2022.

Overall, 5,757 complaints were filed with SCDCA in 2023 and $1,254,145.79 was recovered/saved for consumers.

Consumers are encouraged to contact SCDCA directly with complaints regarding products or services purchased for family or household use. To file a complaint, visit consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers should take advantage of the Search Complaints tool on the Consumer Information page of SCDCA’s website.

