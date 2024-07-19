Fostering Inclusive Excellence: Growth, Access, and Outcomes of the International Baccalaureate in the United States
International Baccalaureate Organization
This report demonstrates that the IB is not just about academic rigor, but about creating opportunities that prepare all students to thrive in our increasingly complex and interconnected world. ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Baccalaureate (IB) has published a first-of-its-kind report entitled The International Baccalaureate in the United States: Growth, access and outcomes. The report delves into the latest data related to IB participation and growth—particularly among traditionally underserved student populations—as well as research outcomes for IB students.
— Dr. Jennifer Merriman
Among the takeaways, the report reveals that there are currently 1,924 IB World Schools in 48 U.S. states and Washington, DC. Notably, 89% of these schools are public schools. Nearly every state in the country experienced growth in the IB over the last 10 years, with the largest number of authorized schools and programs in California, Florida, and Texas.
Compared to enrollment demographics at all U.S. schools, IB World Schools have greater percentages of students from historically underserved communities. Additionally, over a quarter of IB public schools are classified as "high-poverty" schools, in which more than 75% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch—a demographic composition that closely mirrors the national proportion of "high-poverty" schools (28%).
Research from the report shows that, across all IB programs, IB students perform well academically, meeting or exceeding international standards. Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) students performed as well or better in all subject areas and grade levels than non-IB students on a large international assessment (scaled to PISA).
Based on the data from the 2023 U.S. high school graduating class, 73% of Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) exam takers sent their scores to postsecondary institutions. The majority of transcripts were sent to in-state institutions (70%).
Research consistently demonstrates that DP and CP students surpass U.S. national averages in college enrollment, persistence, and graduation within six years. Research also shows that DP students attending Title I schools in the U.S. enroll in college at much higher rates than national averages.
Dr. Jennifer Merriman, IB Director of Research, Policy and Design said, “In the United States, the IB exemplifies how high-quality, holistic and future-focused education can lead to success for students from diverse schools and communities nationwide. This report demonstrates that the IB is not just about academic rigor, but about creating opportunities that prepare all students to thrive in our increasingly complex and interconnected world. The data and research in this report makes it clear that all students, regardless of personal circumstances, can benefit from an IB education.”
The report is an extension of the IB’s commitment to high-quality education that supports holistic student development, with a focus on international mindedness, deep conceptual understanding, wellbeing, and the competencies needed to flourish in our rapidly changing world. The IB aims to make its four programs accessible and encourages states, districts, and schools across the United States to ensure equitable access for all students to rigorous education that meets top international standards.
Learn more about the report.
For more information on the report, contact media@ibo.org
Dan Rene
Dan Rene Communications
+1 202-329-8357
email us here