MPD Officers Make Arrest in Lululemon Thefts

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces that an arrest has been made in a string of retail thefts of Lululemon stores.

Early Friday morning, Third District nightlife officers were on patrol and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in numerous retail theft cases. During the traffic stop, the officers determined that the driver matched a picture of a suspect connected to the thefts at Lululemon.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Avante Demarco Greene, of Northwest, was arrested and charged in the following offenses:

  • On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Theft One in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 24105644
  • On Friday, July 12, 2024, Theft One in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 24106803
  • On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Theft One in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 24109080

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24105644, 24106803, 24109080

