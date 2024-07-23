Caton Technology Delivers Ultra-Reliable IP Transport Solution for DAZN FIBA 3X3 Broadcasts in Taiwan
Caton delivered an ultra-reliable, high-quality IP transport solution that exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled with the operation improvements and peace of mind that Caton provides.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caton Technology is proud to announce that it has been selected by DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, to provide a comprehensive IP transport solution for FIBA 3X3 World Tour 2024 broadcasts in Taiwan. This collaboration addresses critical challenges faced by DAZN in delivering high-quality sports video from Romania and Hong Kong to Taiwan.
DAZN's Challenge: Ensuring High-Quality Video Delivery
During the evaluation phase with FIBA, DAZN encountered significant challenges in receiving the SRT stream from FIBA (Source Location: Romania and Hong Kong) over the public internet using a third-party decoder. The testing phase revealed decoding issues, raising concerns about the solution's performance, specifically regarding quality and stability. The complexity of identifying the root cause was compounded by various factors, including limitations of IP transport, video decoder performance, unmanaged open internet conditions, and uncertainties in network delivery path peering with different ISPs. Resolving these issues demanded comprehensive tools, expertise, and time to troubleshoot.
These challenges notably impacted DAZN's ability to consistently deliver high-quality sports content, prompting the urgent need for an effective and reliable solution. The inability to broadcast these high-profile games smoothly became a critical decision point for DAZN.
Caton's Solution: Ultra-Reliable Transport, Superior Video Quality
Caton stepped in with a comprehensive solution designed to overcome these challenges:
• Caton Media XStream Powered By AI: A distributed cloud infrastructure featuring AI smart routing technology, transforming the unmanaged open internet into a managed network. This innovative solution eradicates the unreliability of the open internet, including unmanaged network peering.
• Caton Prime: A top-tier bidirectional video processor that serves as a decoder in this scenario. It supports HEVC codecs, Constant Bit Rate (CBR), and a wide range of bit rates from 4K to HD, alongside superior Picture Quality Rating (PQR). Its ability to seamlessly integrate with various encoders and unmatched picture output quality has made it the preferred choice for DAZN's stringent requirements.
• Tailored Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics: A comprehensive solution combines Caton's flagship cloud-based Network Management System (NMS) with Netscope, a powerful new network monitoring tool. Together, they provide in-depth visibility into your Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), the health of your Transport Streams (TS) and the underlying network infrastructure. Proactive alerts keep you ahead of potential problems, while comprehensive data facilitates swift and accurate diagnosis. Simplifying troubleshooting and streamlining your operational workflow.
• Comprehensive SLA Reporting: These reports are divided into three distinct sections: Network, CPE (Customer Premises Equipment), and Comprehensive. Each section offers a tailored level of detail focused on specific areas of data critical for certifying and ensuring reliable IP delivery. The report serves not only engineers and operators in the service reporting process but also provides valuable information for customer internal audits, ensuring easy comprehension of service uptime and downtime.
Outstanding Results Delivered by Caton
With Caton, DAZN experienced these immediate benefits:
• The Solution and Service team, leveraging years of technical expertise in IP broadcast and content delivery, resolved the issues within 24 hours. DAZN was impressed with Caton's swift and effective resolution.
• Ultra-reliable IP transport with superior video quality.
• Prompt response time for deployment and service support.
• Expert knowledge in broadcast and network operations enabled significant improvements in DAZN's service, such as cold backup solutions.
• Comprehensive monitoring provided DAZN with total peace of mind, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable content delivery.
"Caton's technical expertise and capabilities were evident from the moment we engaged them. They quickly resolved our issues, delivering a reliable, high-quality IP transport solution that exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled with the improvements in our service operation and the peace of mind that Caton's monitoring and support provide." – Eric Teng, General Manager at DAZN.
"Working with DAZN Taiwan to deliver flawless FIBA 3X3 broadcasts has been a privilege. Their trust in Caton to solve this challenge is deeply appreciated. At Caton, we believe in true partnerships, not just selling solutions. We provide dependable, trusted systems that our partners can rely on. Our dedicated support team, combined with our innovative technology, ensured a swift resolution to DAZN's challenges, culminating in delivering a robust and ultra-reliable IP transport solution. This successful collaboration showcases Caton's unwavering commitment to broadcast and content delivery excellence, reinforcing our belief in fostering enduring and mutually beneficial relationships." – Vincent Chow, Head of Solutions and Sales Management at Caton Technology
About Caton Technology
Caton Technology is a global leader in next-generation IP transport, revolutionising media distribution with unmatched innovation and customer service. We empower broadcasters and media companies to deliver exceptional Live video over IP. Leveraging our innovative cloud platform and AI technology, Caton Media XStream ensures zero-error transmission and optimal performance, surpassing traditional delivery methods with superior Service Level Agreements at competitive costs. At Caton, quality, performance, and value coexist, enabling our customers to experience the best of all worlds. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions at www.catontechnology.com.
