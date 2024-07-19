Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi congratulates Dr Masego “Eazy” Matjila for receiving honorary doctorate by North West University

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi takes this opportunity to congratulate Dr Masego “Eazy” Matjila after being conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities by the North West University, Mahikeng Campus for his impeccable work in promoting Setswana in broadcast media and in particular news.

Bra Eazy as affectionately known in the news and communications fraternity, grew up at Mogotlhwaneng village at Moretele Local Municipality in North West and joined the Public Broadcaster in the early 80’s as an On-Air presenter for the erstwhile Radio Setswana.

After the country’s democratic breakthrough, the latter was merged with then Radio Mmabatho culminating in the formation of Motsweding Fm broadcasting from the provincial capital of the North West Province, Mahikeng.

During this period Dr Matjila transitioned to a Television News Anchor on SABC 2, where he also served as an Executive Producer and Editor for the Setswana, Sesotho and Sepedi bulletins until his retirement in 2021.

He is credited for his proficiency in Setswana where he also used folklore and allegory in many of the News stories he broadcast.

Premier Mokgosi asserts his promotion for Setswana language in the mainstream media is meticulous.

“As the province we congratulate Dr Matjila on this important accolade. He played an instrumental role in keeping us abreast of the developments in the country and abroad through a language that we can understand” remarked Premier Mokgosi.

With a career spanning over three decades Premier Mokgosi maintains, Dr Matjila served the country with distinction.

“Part of the nation building project after 1994 was equitable representation of all languages and cultures in our Public Broadcaster.

Broadcasters like Easy Matjila were torch bearers in seeing to the success of this project and for that we thank him” said Premier Mokgosi.

Dr Matjila is expected to be one of Premier Mokgosi’s guests of honour at the official opening of the North West Provincial Legislature in the next few days.

