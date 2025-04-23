Submit Release
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launches transformative Public Transport Women’s Help Desk, 24 Apr

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela,will on Thursday, 24 April 2025, launch the Gauteng Public Transport Women’s Help Desk at Derek Masoek Regional Office in Johannesburg.

The launch of the Public Transport Women's Help Desk is a transformatory initiative aimed at addressing specific challenges encountered by women in the transport sector, particularly the taxi industry

Traditionally led by men, this industry is rife with significant challenges or obstructions, such as scarce leadership roles, constricted access to operating licenses, as well as inadequate support structures.

Consequently, this initiative aims to transform the transportation sector into a fair and inclusive space. This will be actualised by means of customised training, mentorship, leadership cultivation, and also access to essential networks in the industry.

The centre will also empower women to tackle deep-rooted obstacles in the transportation industry.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 April 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Derek Masoek Regional Office, Village Rd, Wemmer, Johannesburg

For more information, please contact the Department’s Head of Communications:
Ms Melitah Madiba 
Cell: 073 644 9935 
MEC’s Spokesperson 

Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841 
E:-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

