MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launches transformative Public Transport Women’s Help Desk, 24 Apr
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela,will on Thursday, 24 April 2025, launch the Gauteng Public Transport Women’s Help Desk at Derek Masoek Regional Office in Johannesburg.
The launch of the Public Transport Women's Help Desk is a transformatory initiative aimed at addressing specific challenges encountered by women in the transport sector, particularly the taxi industry
Traditionally led by men, this industry is rife with significant challenges or obstructions, such as scarce leadership roles, constricted access to operating licenses, as well as inadequate support structures.
Consequently, this initiative aims to transform the transportation sector into a fair and inclusive space. This will be actualised by means of customised training, mentorship, leadership cultivation, and also access to essential networks in the industry.
The centre will also empower women to tackle deep-rooted obstacles in the transportation industry.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 24 April 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Derek Masoek Regional Office, Village Rd, Wemmer, Johannesburg
For more information, please contact the Department’s Head of Communications:
Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E:-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.