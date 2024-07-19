FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SCI-FI ALIEN HORROR FEATURE “THE HYPERBOREAN”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the strangely bizarre sci-fi alien horror movie THE HYPERBOREAN, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 19, 2024

Unconventional Sci-Fi Alien Horror Movie Features IN A VIOLENT NATURE Actor Ry Barrett and Debuts on U.S. VOD Platforms and DVD on July 19, 2024

One of the remaining subgenres I had yet to explore was the nearly forgotten mummy film. This is our very Canadian ice mummy movie, and we're thrilled to be working with Freestyle on the U.S. release!” — Filmmaker Jesse Thomas Cook

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the strangely bizarre sci-fi alien horror movie THE HYPERBOREAN, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on July 19, 2024.

From beyond the land of the ice and snow comes… THE HYPERBOREAN! When a seasoned crisis manager injects himself into a dysfunctional family, and their faltering whiskey company, he must navigate through a public relations nightmare involving a triple homicide, an Arctic ice mummy, and a batch of intergalactic moonshine. From director Jesse Thomas Cook (CULT HERO, SEPTIC MAN) and writer Tony Burgess (PONTYPOOLl), THE HYPERBOREAN is a comedic sci-fi award-winning festival hit starring Liv Collins (THE HEXECUTIONERS) & Ry Barrett (IN A VIOLENT NATURE, THE HERETICS), with critics hailing it as a “bonkers film” that’s both “memorable and complex” (Geek Tyrant). It was nominated for a 2023 Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in SPFX & Makeup.

Directed by Jesse Thomas Cook, THE HYPERBOREAN was written by Tony Burgess and produced by Samuel Scott. The cast features Ry Barrett (‘Rex Cameron’), genre journeyman and star of 2024 Sundance entry IN A VIOLENT NATURE, and also features Liv Collins (‘Diana Cameron’), Justin Bott (‘Mr. Denbok’), Tony Burgess (‘Hollis Cameron’), Jonathan Craig (‘Aldous Cameron’), Jess Vano (‘Lovie Madison’), Michael Masurkevitch (‘Ian Lamont’), Marcia Alderson (‘Ms. Ladouceur’), Steve Kasan (‘Mr. da Silva’), Justin Darmanin (‘Fontano’), and Greg Collins (‘The Hyperborean’).

“After 13 horror movies and having tackled zombies, creature features, cults, haunted houses, et cetera., one of the remaining subgenres I had yet to explore was the nearly forgotten mummy film. I was always fascinated by the disastrous 1845 Franklin Expedition, and the discovery of its preserved ice mummies,” said filmmaker Jesse Thomas Cook. “We based the creature design in THE HYPERBOREAN on one of the Franklin mummies buried at Beechey Island. This is our very Canadian ice mummy movie, and we are thrilled to be working with Freestyle on the U.S. release!”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE HYPERBOREAN with Anelle Dehghani of Raven Banner.

THE HYPERBOREAN trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fLGDaqPfSQ

THE HYPERBOREAN website: www.collingwoodfilmco.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi- platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv