Global Oil Storage Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Oil Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oil storage market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.98 billion in 2023 to $10.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, a rise in investment for oil and gas exploration in developing countries, and a surge in oil and gas exports.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The oil storage market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government support, rising urbanization, a growing petrochemical industry, and increasing consumption of crude oil products.

Growth Driver Of The Oil Storage Market

The increase in the demand for crude oil supply is expected to propel the growth of the oil storage market. Oil storage is used for storing crude oil, petroleum, and other oil products that are further supplied to end-users. The increase in demand for crude oil supply is due to an increase in consumption of crude oil products like petroleum, oil, and gas. As the oil consumption grows, it will increase the demand of crude oil supply and there will be a significant need for oil storage.

Oil Storage Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the oil storage market include NOV Inc., Chemie Tech, Shawcor Ltd., CST Industries, PermianLide (Permian Tank), McDermott International Ltd., Snyder Industries, Toyo Kanetsu KK, Superior Tank Co. Inc., Ishii Iron Works Co Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation.

Companies in the oil storage market are focusing on product innovations and developing new product solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Oil Storage Market Segments:

1) By Product Design: Open Top Tank, Fixed Roof Tank, Floating Roof Tank, Other Designs

2) By Type: Crude Oil, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, Naphtha, Diesel, Kerosene, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

3) By Materials: Steel, Carbon Steel, Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP), Other Materials

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the oil storage market in 2023.

Oil Storage Market Definition

Oil storage refers to reservoirs or containers used to store oils. The oil storage tank is used to hold oil products temporarily before they are transported to end-users. Oil storage is used by companies to get more profits by using the cheapest storage method called underground spaces like the depleted reservoir.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

