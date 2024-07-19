MEDIA ADVISORY:Scott Miller Hill Bypass should open by noon today

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The 4.3-mile Scott Miller Hill Bypass on US 33 is expected to open to traffic by noon today, Thursday, July 18, 2024. The bypass runs from Tuckers Run to Middle Fork on US 33, and allows trucks and other vehicles to avoid several bad curves on the highway.



Some local media had reported a ribbon-cutting event had been planned for 2:30 p.m. today. A dedication ceremony for the bypass will be held at a later date.



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will update the media when plans for the dedication are final.​​