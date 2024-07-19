'Anya Forger's Special Greetings': Play with Anya at 'SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park'

Anya Forger herself will be making an appearance at Nijigen no Mori Visitors can take photos with The Forgers!

Anya Forger herself will be making an appearance at Nijigen no Mori only on July 27th! Tickets are limited to 30 groups per greeting time.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that a one-day special event, "Anya Forger Special Greetings", will be held at the limited-time collaboration event "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park" on Saturday, July 27th.

At the event, guests with a numbered ticket (distributed 30 minutes before greeting times) can enjoy greetings and photos with Anya Forger herself in the "Flower Park" area. Additionally, those who participate in the greetings can receive a special printed "Photo with Anya Forger" as a free gift. Greetings will be held three times, at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m., allowing visitors to meet Anya Forger herself at Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview: ”Anya Forger Special Greetings”

Date: Saturday, July 27th, at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

Location: "Flower Park" area within "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park"

Requirements: Guests must have a numbered ticket, which will be distributed from 30 minutes before greeting times at the entrance to "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park". Tickets are limited to 30 groups per greeting time.

Event Tickets: "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori" event tickets are available for purchase below

https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/9gIeFRzw7f/ticket0000027876

Price: Adults (above middle-school age): 2,600 - 3,000 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 1,600 - 1,900 yen

※All prices tax included.

※Children 11 and under must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter the "Heartthrob Maze". Guardians also require tickets for entry.

※Prices may vary by date. Please refer to the ticket sales website for details.

※For other details, please refer to the official homepage.

Note: All greeting participants can receive a gift of a "Photo with Anya"

■Overview: "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park"

Dates: Saturday, April 20th - Sunday, October 20th

Location: Anime park Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park), 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Content: Nijigen no Mori has unveiled two new areas for a limited-run collaboration event with TV anime "SPY×FAMILY" - the interactive "Heartthrob Maze" and "Flower Park" where visitors can enjoy taking photographs with characters appearing in special flower-themed outfits.

・"Heartthrob Maze" Details

As rookie agents in "the Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division" (WISE), guests are challenged with a mission from the organization. In a large interactive maze covered with greenery, agents must use "Intellect", "Physicality", and "Perception" to complete 3 respective missions within a time limit of 30 minutes. Participants' "Spy Aptitude" is determined by missions completed and remaining time, and are rewarded with a corresponding original novelty good available only at Nijigen no Mori.

<MISSION 1> Intellect Type: Concentration Mission

<MISSION 2> Physicality Type: Hide-and-Seek Mission

<MISSION 3> Perception Type: Scavenger Hunt Mission

・"Flower Park" Details

The main photo spot area features original illustrations of 8 characters, including The Forgers, adorned with vibrant flower bouquets and garlands, and is free-of-charge for flower-themed photo opportunities.

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

※Operating hours may vary by season.

※Please refer to the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Price:

"Heartthrob Maze" Entry:

- Adults (above middle-school age): 2,600 - 3,000 yen

- Children (5-11 years old): 1,600 - 1,900 yen

"Flower Park" Entry: Free

※All prices tax included.

※Children 11 and under must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter the "Heartthrob Maze". Guardians also require tickets for entry.

※Prices may vary by date. Please refer to the ticket sales website for details.

※For other details, please refer to the official homepage.

Tickets: Available for purchase below

https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/9gIeFRzw7f/ticket0000027876

■Overview: Original Goods and Collaboration Food

Limited-edition collaboration goods and menu items with original designs and motifs will be sold throughout the duration of the event. 15 merchandise items were launched with the event opening on Saturday, April 20th, including acrylic stands, badges, printed cookies, tile-shaped rice crackers, and more merchandise is available, featuring Forger family collaboration designs from the world of "SPY×FAMILY". Guests who make merchandise purchases of over 2,000 yen will receive an original "clear card" (randomly chosen from 8 designs).

Additionally, the "Mori no Terrace" restaurant and "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori" kitchen car offer 10 total collaboration food items themed around the characters, including the "Starlight Lunchbox" featuring a hamburg steak with the Eden Academy's "Stella Stars" as a motif, the "Waku-waku Dessert Plate" with Bond and Anya-themed decorations, and the "Picnic Lunch Set" for picnicking in the nearby grassy fields. One collaboration food purchase comes with a limited-edition original coaster.

Notes:

・Details are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change.

・The most recent information can be found on the homepage linked below.

・The "Heartthrob Maze" can accommodate up to 4 people per group.

・"SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori" original mugs, previously announced as launching late June, are available for purchase as of June 22nd!

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/spy_family/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office

Tel: (+81) 799-64-7061

SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: DOKIDOKI Maze and Flower Park