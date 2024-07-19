A bug spray like Wondercide is a green garden companion since the residue is safe for pollinators.

Wondercide provides tips for flourishing greenspaces from front porch to backyard.

Wondercide provides plant-powered pest control. It kills and repels the bugs we don’t want near us and it’s safe around the family when used as directed. The residue is proven safe for pollinators.” — Brad Locke, president of Wondercide

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer gardening and yardwork is in full-force, and an explosion of participation in lawn and gardening activities has been reported, with 80% of U.S. households now taking part . Growing a garden is a beautiful way to enjoy nature and surround the home with vegetation. In addition, many green enthusiasts are designing their outdoor space by embracing preservationist ideals that best support the environment, thereby protecting those they love as well as the next generation.“Lawns and gardens are spaces where pets and families play, relax, and enjoy life together,” says Brad Locke, president of Wondercide . “That’s why Wondercide provides plant-powered pest control for yards. It kills and repels the bugs we don’t want near us and it’s safe around the whole family when used as directed. The residue is also proven safe for pollinators.”Wondercide provides these tips for green-minded gardening:1. Follow the sun.Whether prepping a sunny window sill or an acre of land, consider where the sun rises and falls, then plan out the space to match up plants with the amount of sunlight or shade they’ll get in the chosen location. Consider the maximum heat tolerance the plant can take in a day and plan accordingly.2. Conserve water.Determine water needs and which natural resources are available in the planting area. Growing a garden requires more than occasional rainfall. It’s important to regularly water plants so blooming and growth can occur. Install a rain barrel to capture water for use during dry periods to lessen the impact on city water reservoirs.3. Plant for the zone.There are also optimal times to plant and harvest depending on geographic location throughout the county. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recently updated its planting zones map revealing the first update in the past 11 years. Following well-informed guidelines will help ensure successful plants, decreasing the amount of resources needed to achieve plentiful gardens.4. Compost the greens.Another way to conserve and reuse in the garden is to compost green waste, not only from the yard but also from the kitchen. Grass and flower clippings, leaves, and fruit and vegetable peels can be transformed into a nutrient-rich fertilizer that can in turn be used to help the rest of the garden grow. Getting started with composting is easy and the whole family can lend a helping hand.5. Consider Mother Nature.Consumers have noticed a sizable decrease in bees, butterflies, and dragonflies – and the facts support this premise. The pollinator population is at dangerous lows which has a direct impact on food and flower production. According to the Penn Center for Pollinator Research, 80% of plants require pollination to reproduce and 1 of 3 bites of food people eat exists because of pollinators.This has given rise to pollinator-friendly gardens specifically designed to attract beneficial wildlife. Create an ideal environment by using host plants and water features that attract pollinators like bees and butterflies. Bee watering stations are trending because they give pollinators a place to land and hydrate. When bees have access to fresh water, they can also use it as air conditioning for the hive and feeding baby bees.When taking care of unwanted bugs, use products that have pollinator-safe residue like Wondercide’s cruelty-free sprays and concentrate . All of Wondercide’s bug sprays and insect repellents for the yard, pets, home, and family harness nature to do the job and contain zero artificial colors, fragrances, or dyes, giving buyers interested in going green a lot to love.Millennials represent 65% of all new gardeners since the pandemic and now account for 29% of all gardeners . These socially conscious consumers care deeply about the environment and align personal values with corporations that live up to these ideals. Look for these influencers to drive lifestyle trends that reflect green goals in native planting, community gardens, and solutions for beneficial bugs.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help people Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco.com. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.Media Contact:Mellissa Watkins, AMSTERLAND, MelissaW@AMSTERLAND.com, 804-402-5316Sources:2023 National Gardening Survey. (n.d.). www.gardenresearch.com . 