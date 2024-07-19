Madison Health and Rehab Center Achieves Deficiency-Free State Survey
Madison Health & Rehab Celebrates Landmark Achievement with Deficiency- Free State Survey for the First Time in It's History.
It was as if we were the underdogs in the Super Bowl and we had just won the game by a Hail Mary!”RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison Health and Rehab, a skilled nursing and long-term care facility in Richmond Kentucky is proud to announce that it has received a deficiency-free survey from the state's regulatory agency. This exceptional achievement underscores its unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care to its residents.
— Dawn Cochran, NHA
The comprehensive survey, conducted by the Office of Inspector General, involved an in-depth review of operations, including resident care, medical records, staffing, and facility management. Achieving a deficiency-free status signifies that they have met or exceeded all state and federal regulations for skilled nursing facilities.
This is the first deficiency free survey Madison Health & Rehab has received since its inception in 1975.
“When the State sat down with my leadership team for our exit conference on the final day of our survey and announced their findings or lack thereof, a calm was felt over the room and there was not a dry eye in sight. We were all hugging and congratulating each other. It was as if we were the underdogs in the Super Bowl and we had just won the game by a Hail Mary,”
enthusiastically explained Madison’s Administrator, Dawn Cochran.
The facility's person-centered approach focuses on enhancing the quality of life for all residents, providing compassionate care that promotes independence and well-being. They remain committed to continuous improvement and upholding the highest standards of care for its residents.
Madison Health & Rehab is a premier skilled nursing and long-term care facility located in Kentucky. With a focus on delivering personalized care, offers a range of services, including skilled nursing, rehabilitation, respite, and long-term care, designed to meet the individual needs of each resident. Our dedicated team of professionals is committed to creating a warm, welcoming environment where residents can thrive.
For more information about and its services, please visit https://www.madisonhealthcenter.com or contact their admissions department at (859)623-3564.
Emily Gillespie
513-518-1340
Emily.pressrelease@yahoo.com
