Prince Albert Family Receives Keys to Their New Habitat for Humanity Home

PRINCE ALBERT, SK - A family in Prince Albert received keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home made possible through $65,000 in investments by the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan and many volunteer hours from community members.

Today, MLA for Prince Albert Northcote Alana Ross, on behalf of Gene Makowsky Social Servies Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, joined representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the City of Prince Albert to officially present keys for the new home to the new homeowners.

The new, single-family home is a five-bedroom, 1,104-square-foot bungalow with a developed basement.

Funding provided to this home includes:

$65,000 through the Government of Canada - Saskatchewan Bi-Lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS)

$15,000 from the City of Prince Albert

"We are working with all our partners to ensure that every Canadian has a safe place to call their own. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals for housing across the country. Today's announcement here in Prince Albert is a true example of collaboration and commitment from everyone, and I wish this family all the best as they move into their new home today." - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for Prairies Can on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan's partnership with Habitat for Humanity has supported hundreds of families achieve their dream of homeownership. Through hard work, determination and sweat equity, Habitat builds so much more than homes. It builds community and a brighter future for families across our province." - The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"Today is a special day for our community as we celebrate another family achieving their dream of homeownership through Habitat for Humanity. It's heartwarming to see how our city comes together, alongside government support, to make these homes a reality. This new house isn't just rooms and a roof; it's where memories will be made, and the future shaped. We're proud to play a part in making Prince Albert an even better place to call home," - Mayor Greg Dionne

"We are proud to present the keys to Sofia and Noor, celebrating their achievement as our newest Habitat homeowner's. Their hard work and dedication, including completing 500 volunteer hours, has led them to this remarkable milestone. Today's key ceremony is a testament to the impact of Habitat for Humanity's homeownership program in building stronger, more resilient, and connected communities." - Dave McEachern, CEO Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

Quick facts:

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a local nonprofit housing organization with a vision where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. Since 2009, Habitat for Humanity, with investment from the province, has completed or has under construction 210 homeownership units in 14 communities around Saskatchewan to find out more about Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan, please visit: habitatsaskatchewan.ca.

Associated Links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

