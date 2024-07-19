Snaky Cat Mobile Pre-Registration Purr-sents Legendary Cat and More Pawsome Rewards
Compete in a kitty battle royale to rule as the longest of them all!
iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI)KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning studio Appxplore (iCandy) has begun pre-registration for Snaky Cat, a casual multiplayer io game that evokes the nostalgia of classic titles such as Snake, but with cute cats! Players control their very own longcat in an arena full of kitties, competing to collect donuts, grow as long as possible, and slither to the top of the leaderboards. Pre-registration is available on Android and iOS, with generous rewards awaiting those who sign up now.
Pre-registered players will receive a welcome pack of 2000 Rubies and 30 Cat Tokens, which can be used to purchase upgrades, new cats, and more. At 500,000 pre-registrations, epic milestone rewards unlock: a Legendary Cat and exclusive cosmetic items for Appxplore's popular award-winning titles, including Google Play's Best Pick Up & Play Game Claw Stars as well as the beloved idle classic Crab War, which was recognized as one of Google Play's prestigious "Best of 2016 Games".
Snaky Cat's core gameplay involves short, casual matches where players must slither through a smorgasbord of colorful candy donuts and feast on as many as possible to grow their cats into long, snake-like leviathans! The game is easy to pick up and play: simply twist, turn, and accelerate to snatch up sweet treats for boosts and hunt down mice for buffs, all to gain an edge on the fluffy competition. The PVP element provides a thrilling challenge with players constantly evading the other stretchy kitties around them, as crashing into another longcat will cause the player's own kitten to explode into tasty donuts for foes to devour.
The most resilient kitties who survive until the timer runs out are rewarded with the opportunity to go on expeditions for even more delicious rewards. Players can spend hard-earned rewards on permanent upgrades to power up their cats, or collect more than 50 different cats and a variety of unique accessories to showcase their own personal sense of style.
Pre-register for Snaky Cat now on Android or iOS!
Snaky Cat Website:
https://snakycatgame.com
Snaky Cat Socials:
https://www.facebook.com/SnakyCatMobile/
https://www.instagram.com/snakycatmobile
https://x.com/SnakyCatMobile
About iCandy Interactive Limited
iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) is an award-winning, publicly traded video games company that has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2016.
With headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and offices across South East Asia and Germany, iCandy is one of the largest independent game developers in the region, with more than 650 full-time game developers, artists, and engineers, and has delivered more than 350 mobile, console, PC, and Web3 titles. The Company has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on some of the most widely known titles and iconic franchises in video games history. For more information, please visit https://icandy.io.
iCandy Group is supported by a strong network of strategic shareholders, including Animoca Brands, Fatfish Group, Baidu, Singtel, SK Square, AIS, IncubateFund, as well as several Australian and international funds.
About Appxplore
Appxplore (iCandy) Sdn Bhd is an award-winning mobile game development company that has successfully expanded its scope into Web3 gaming. The company specializes in creating casual and hyper-casual games that are available on all major mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, and blockchain technologies. Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that has garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play’s Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.
Media contact: Liew Xiang Xiang, xiang@icandy.io
Liew Xiang Xiang
Appxplore (iCandy)
marketing@icandy.io