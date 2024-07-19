Fatal Crash / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2004945

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 18, 2024 @ 1731 hours

LOCATION: 2352 Morey Road, Highgate, VT

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Savannah Lambert

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2003 Subaru Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Substantial

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Succumbed to injuries on scene

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 18th, 2024, at approximately 1731 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash in the area of 2352 Morey Road in the town of Highgate. Troopers responded to the scene and located a 2003 Subaru Outback with substantial damage due to rolling over multiple times.

Preliminary investigation determined that the operator was Savannah Lambert, age 31, of St Albans. Lambert succumbed to the injuries sustained from the crash.

At the time of the crash, Lambert was traveling North on Morey Road. Just after the intersection of Brosseau Road, Lambert failed to negotiate a curve, the vehicle left the west side of the roadway and rolled several times. Lambert was ejected from the vehicle. Lambert was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There were two juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were restrained in child safety seats and suffered no injuries.



