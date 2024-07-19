The Hampton Cannabis (“THC”) Expo Announces Its 7th Annual Event

7th Annual Hamptons Cannabis Event, August 1st 2024 CanXpo event producer Founder of New Solutions Network Chairwoman of the New York State Cannabis Control Board

THC Expo will be exploring the future of psychedelics, medical cannabis, and integrative medicine on the Shinnecock Reservation!

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, USA, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the landscape of medical treatment evolves, so does the focus of key conferences that drive the conversation. The 7th Annual Hamptons Cannabis Event, titled " Psychedelics & Cannabis in Chronic Disease Management: Integrative Medicine Approaches," reflects a strategic shift to align with the latest trends in medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies.Join the conversation on August 1, 2024, at the Shinnecock Nations wholly-owned dispensary Little Beach Harvest, Southampton, NY, for an event that promises to reshape the future of medical cannabis and psychedelics in chronic disease management.For additional information and to register for the event, please visit http://www.canxpo.com **The Shifting Trends in Psychedelics and Medical Cannabis**Strong positive perception in the public domain for the use of psychedelics and medical cannabis as innovative treatments for many chronic conditions in the United States, along with evolving regulations, means they are now ready for broad commercialization. Previously relegated to the fringes of medical research, these substances are now at the forefront of groundbreaking studies and biohacking aimed at treating long-term diseases and mental health conditions.Over 50 sites across the U.S. are conducting clinical trials on psychedelics for conditions such as depression and PTSD. Notably, the Cleveland Clinic has expanded its research, launching its first psilocybin trial to treat treatment-resistant depression, adding to the ground-breaking work already done at Johns Hopkins and MAPS (Multi-disciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies).**Public Support and Legislative Changes**Public acceptance is on the rise, with approximately 65% of Americans considering the therapeutic potential of psychedelics for mental health issues at least once a year. What was once fringe has now gained public respectability and popularity in mainstream media.By providing a platform for experts to share their knowledge and innovations, the forthcoming CanXpo event seeks to inspire new collaborations and advancements in the field. This gathering of industry leaders, researchers, and practitioners underscores the vital role that integrative medicine and plant-based therapies play in the future of healthcare.**The Event's Strategic Pivot to Meet Demand**The regulatory landscape is transforming. Legislative efforts, such as the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, have allocated funds for psychedelic research aimed at treating PTSD and traumatic brain injuries among military veterans. In another move, the FDA has issued new guidelines for conducting clinical trials on psychedelics; this underscores the growing recognition of the potential for these substances to treat serious mental health conditions.Recognizing these trends, Gary Bierfriend, creator and producer of The Hampton Cannabis (“THC”) EXPO, has broadened the focus of this year's Expo to reflect the burgeoning interest in medical cannabis and psychedelics. "As we witness the growing acceptance and clinical validation of psychedelics and medical cannabis, it's imperative to provide a platform where the latest research and integrative approaches can be shared with a dedicated audience," says Bierfriend.This year's event, scheduled for August 1, 2024, on the Shinnecock Nation in Southampton, NY, promises to be a pivotal moment for the industry. The conference will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including:* Clinicians and Healers: Exploring new integrative medicine approaches to improve patient outcomes.* Pharma and Biotech Representatives: Discussing advancements and potential collaborations.* Investors and Legal Experts: Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape and investment opportunities.* Manufacturers and Wellness Product Developers: Showcasing innovative products and treatments.The Shinnecock Sovereign Lands are a unique venue and hosting the event on the Shinnecock Lands is particularly significant. The Shinnecock Nation's lands are sovereign, which means they operate under their governance, independent of state laws. This setting provides both a culturally rich backdrop as well as also highlighting the importance of traditional and plant-based healing practices. The Shinnecock people have a long history of using natural remedies, which aligns perfectly with the event's focus on integrative medicine.**The Importance of Integrative Medicine and Plant-Based Therapies**The 7th Annual THC EXPO comes at a crucial time when the demand for integrative medicine and plant-based therapies is soaring. The increasing number of clinical trials and growing public support mean that these treatments are gaining recognition for their potential to address complex health issues that conventional medicine alone often cannot solve.This event aims to bridge the gap between traditional pharmaceuticals and natural therapies, promoting a more holistic approach to health and wellness.**Event Highlights and Opportunities**The event will feature returning special guest, Tremaine S. Wright, Chair of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, who will deliver insights on regulatory developments and the future of medical cannabis. She will be available throughout the day for conversation with the audience.Among the other notable and new speakers will be Dr. Natanya Wachtel , an award-winning behavioral psychology scientist and integrative wellness expert, who will host a panel on "Psychedelics and Cannabis in Integrative Medicine Approaches for Chronic Disease Management."“Our goal is to highlight the research and data on the transformative potential of integrating plant/fungal medicines with traditional treatments to provide comprehensive, real healing," says Dr. Wachtel.This annual event provides an unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and advancing the conversation on integrative medicine. No other event in the US will provide a better opportunity for fostering connections and collaborations among key players in the industry. Attendees will have the chance to:- Engage in Thought-Provoking Discussions: Participate in panel discussions and presentations by leading experts.- Explore Innovative Products: Visit exhibitor booths showcasing the latest advancements in medical cannabis and psychedelic treatments- Network with Industry Leaders: Build relationships with professionals from various sectors, including healthcare, biotech, legal, and investment communities.**About Gary Bierfriend**Gary Bierfriend is a visionary in the world of building businesses, entrepreneurship and institutional knowledge, bringing his talents in event production and networking. Bierfriend is known for his ability to seamlessly blend innovative concepts with compelling experiences. As the creator and producer of THC EXPO, Bierfriend has steered the event through seven successful years, each time adapting and evolving to reflect the latest trends in the industry.This year, his focus shifts towards the burgeoning fields of medical cannabis and psychedelics, recognizing their growing acceptance and clinical validation for treating chronic diseases and mental health conditions.In addition to his work with THC EXPO, Bierfriend recently celebrated his new role as co-producer of the Palm Tree Music Festival (“PTMF”) in Southampton, New York.The Palm Tree Music Festival has also been held in stunning locations around the world and features performances from top artists like Kygo, Calvin Harris, Tiesto, and Swedish House Mafia.This same commitment to excellence and innovation drives his work with THC EXPO, where he aims to foster a deeper understanding of integrative medicine and plant-based therapies among industry leaders and practitioners.With his extensive experience and passion for banking, law, investments, networking and creating transformative events, Gary Bierfriend continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in both the entertainment and wellness industries, ensuring that each event is not only memorable but also safe and impactful.**About Tremaine Wright**Tremaine S. Wright is the Chairwoman of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and a former member of the New York State Assembly from the 56th district, which includes parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn.Ms. Wright previously also served as the first Director of the DFS Statewide Office of Financial Inclusion and Empowerment. Ms. Wright is an attorney, entrepreneur, and activist who is a second-generation Bedford Stuyvesant resident invested in preserving the rich legacy of her community and building a strong foundation for the future. She has dedicated her career to empowering and creating opportunities for her neighbors and her community.**About Natanya Wachtel**Dr. Natanya Wachtel is an award-winning behavioral psychology scientist dedicated to integrative wellness and chronic disease management. She is the founder of New Solutions Network, a pioneering conscious-minded consulting network of behavioral science marketers, clinicians, and healthcare tech experts.Dr. Wachtel is also the co-founder of evrmore, focusing on Gen Z mental wellness. She is actively involved with several non-profits and tech start-ups dedicated to mental health and wellness.**About Ryan Verneuille**Veteran broadcaster Ryan Verneuille is the acclaimed creator and host of The Ryan Show FM. For 7 years Ryan and his co-hosts, socialite Hamptons Dave and Grammy Award-winning musician Mr. Cheeks peel back the layers on modern-day Americana.The nationally syndicated talk show airs on over 150 radio stations and has a strong YouTube following.In 2021 Verneuille became the co-host of Fox Sports Rochester's "What's Going On" alongside Nate Brown Jr. and his crew. **About The Hampton Cannabis ("THC") EXPO**THC EXPO ( www.CanXpo.com ) is an event platform dedicated to exploring the intersections of cannabis, psychedelics, and integrative medicine. Through annual conferences, CanXpo aims to advance the understanding and acceptance of plant-based therapies in mainstream healthcare. The event offers a comprehensive day of learning, networking, and exploration of the latest trends and innovations in the field. FDA Issues Guidance for Psychedelics Clinical Trials ( https://cannabisnow.com/fda-psychedelics-clinical-trials-guideline/ ).4. NDAA 2024 Psychedelic Research Funding Approved ( https://www.natlawreview.com/article/defending-psychedelics-congress-includes-psychedelic-provisions-defense ).5. Study Finds 65% Of Americans With Mental Health Conditions Want Access To Psychedelics ( https://www.forbes.com/sites/lindseybartlett/2022/01/18/study-finds-65-of-americans-with-mental-health-conditions-want-access-to-psychedelics/

