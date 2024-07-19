Stanton Nursing and Rehab Hosts Inaugural Summer Bash

The team cooling off in the inflatable water slide.

Stanton Nursing & Rehab Hosts Inaugural Summer Bash, Offering a Free Community Festival to Enrich Residents' Lives and Provide a Cost-Free Celebration for All.

It went wonderfully, we had over 100 people show up, the residents said it was the best day of their lives!”
— Taylor Moore
STANTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanton Nursing and Rehab is excited to announce its first Community Summer Bash was a success! This was a free event designed to bring joy and connection to residents and local families. After years without hosting a major community event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents expressed their desire to reconnect with the community, especially children, through a fun-filled day of activities.

“It went wonderfully, we had over 100 people show up and our residents said it was the best day of their lives,” Taylor Moore, Stanton’s Activity Director exclaimed!

The event featured a variety of activities including bounce houses, face painting, snow cones, cotton candy, and a hot dog lunch. This initiative aimed to provide a memorable day for children in our community, particularly those that would not typically get to enjoy these things on a regular basis.

“We live in a very small, tight-knit community, and everyone feels like a larger family” the Activities Director continued, “This was a free event, so some of the less fortunate kids were able to have a fun day before school starts back, without worrying about the expense.”

Stanton Nursing and Rehab hopes this will become an annual tradition, strengthening community bonds and providing joyful experiences for both residents and local families.

For more information, please contact:
Taylor Moore, Activities Director
606-663-2846
About Stanton Nursing and Rehab:

Stanton Nursing and Rehab provides quality care and enriching the lives of its residents. Through various programs and activities, the center aims to foster a sense of community and well-being among residents and staff.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emily Gillespie
513-518-1340
Emily.pressrelease@yahoo.com

Emily Gillespie
Woodcrest Nursing and Rehab
+1 5135181340
email us here

