2024 INL hunting passes available at the Idaho Falls office, new online training also required

Those with elk and pronghorn tags that are eligible to hunt on Idaho National Laboratory (INL) lands can now pick up their 2024 INL Hunting Pass. Hard copies can be picked up at the Upper Snake Regional Office, located at 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls. Digital copies can be obtained by calling the office at 208-525-7290. If you reach our voicemail, please leave a message with your name and an email address and the pass will be emailed to you.

-New Online Certification Requirement-

In addition to the permit this year, the INL is requiring permit users to complete a short online ordinance training and obtain a certificate of completion. The link to the online training will be located on the INL Hunting Pass. Hunters entering the INL hunting boundary will be required to have both the INL permit and the Certificate of Completion on them at all times, either digitally or in hard copy form.

Take the INL Ordinance Certification: https://denix.osd.mil/uxotraining/3RSTraining/index.html