ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 19-22) - Phoenix Area

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road and westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed for several weeks starting at 8 p.m. Friday

westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close at 8 p.m. Friday

Westbound I-10 on-ramps from Elliot Road to 32nd Street

: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix. Drivers in the southeast Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley.

Broadway Road also closed near I-10.

(July 22) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

between US 60

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane

between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Dixileta Drive

in north Phoenix

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(July 22) for pavement improvement project.

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed.

Allow extra travel time. Traffic is typically lighter during early morning or nighttime hours. Avoid detouring on streets east of I-17 that are designed for local traffic.

Note

:

Southbound I-17 on-ramp from SR 74 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights