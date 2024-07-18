California voters can decide ballot measure targeting L.A. nonprofit, state Supreme Court rules

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to remove from the November ballot an initiative backed by apartment owners that would prohibit one man, a wealthy health care executive and supporter of rent control, from spearheading future ballot measures. The court declined to take up the executive’s legal challenges before the election but could consider them if voters approve the initiative, Proposition 34.
