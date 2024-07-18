Submit Release
How Sac County is Preparing for CARE Court

Under the CARE Court program, judges would be able to order people who are suffering from severe mental illness or addiction into treatment. Sacramento County Behavioral Health Director Dr. Ryan Quist talks about how the county is preparing to implement the new system, and who would be eligible for treatment.

