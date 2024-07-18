How Sac County is Preparing for CARE Court

Under the CARE Court program, judges would be able to order people who are suffering from severe mental illness or addiction into treatment. Sacramento County Behavioral Health Director Dr. Ryan Quist talks about how the county is preparing to implement the new system, and who would be eligible for treatment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.