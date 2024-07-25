Telewave.io Unveils TC44-R2 Carrying Case and Portable RF Monitoring Systems
Telewave.io launches the TC44-R2 Carrying Case and PRM Series Portable RF Monitoring Systems, offering advanced protection and portability for telecom needs.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leader in innovative telecommunications solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two groundbreaking products: the TC44-R2 Carrying Case and the Portable RF Monitoring Systems. These new additions to Telewave.io’s product lineup represent the company's commitment to providing top-tier, reliable, and versatile tools for the telecommunications industry.
Introducing the TC44-R2 Carrying Case
The TC44-R2 Carrying Case is the ultimate solution for safeguarding and transporting your Telewave.io 44 Series wattmeters. Engineered with precision for the 44A/AP, 44L1/L1P, and the latest 44DL models, this carrying case ensures your equipment is always safe, secure, and prepared for any job.
Key features of the TC44-R2 include:
- Dual Capacity: Accommodates up to two wattmeters simultaneously or one wattmeter with ample space for additional kits, cables, and loads.
- Enhanced Protection: Equipped with a built-in O-ring and secure latches to shield contents from water and moisture. Padlock compatibility adds an extra layer of security.
- Durability: Constructed from high-density polymer, the case offers exceptional strength and corrosion resistance.
Unveiling the Portable RF Monitoring Systems
Telewave.io introduces the PRM Series of Portable RF Monitoring Systems, engineered for the demands of Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Systems (ERRCS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) installations. These systems handle uplink and downlink evaluation, audio quality validation, and signal integrity across various environments. They are available in two frequency bands: PRM-7080 for 700/800 MHz public safety and PRM-9000 for 900 MHz business band. Key features include over 80 dB of isolation, integrated filtering for transmitter protection, and a portable backpack design with essential antennas and a rugged, splash-proof case.
Use Cases Include:
- ERRCS and LMR commissioning
- Multi-story and large-area buildings
- Underground environments such as parking garages, tunnels, and mines
- Power plants, chemical facilities, food processing plants, and more
- Urban and remote coverage testing
The Portable RF Monitoring Systems’ compact and rugged backpack design ensures ease of transport and setup, making them ideal for on-site troubleshooting and validation of emergency systems.
About Telewave.io
With over 50 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Telewave.io continues to set the standard for performance and quality. Our new TC44-R2 Carrying Case and Portable RF Monitoring Systems reflect our dedication to advancing technology and providing reliable solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.
