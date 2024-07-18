MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 8, 2024, to Monday, July 15, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 8, 2024, through Monday, July 15, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 42 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 8, 2024

A Walther PPS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tafari Ron Clauzel, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-104-257

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Deandre Montgomery, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-104-368

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-104-591

A Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun, a Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun, and a Sarsilmaz SAR 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyrhez Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying Dangerous Weapon inside a Home, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-104-676

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Kel-Tec PLR-16 5.56 caliber assault rifle, and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Duane Eric Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-104-901

A Springfield Armory 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Parker Row, Southwest. CCN: 24-104-974

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Tysheek Judklis, of Northeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Mia Ward, of Southwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-105-229

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 6100 block of Banks Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-105-284

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the intersection of 10th Street & O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Zachery Nyles Carpenter-Carter, of Gwynn Oak, MD, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-105-497