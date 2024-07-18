Arrest made in Fatal Northwest Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is announcing the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at approximately 11:58 a.m., members of the Second District responded to the report of a fight, inside of a parking garage, in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Officers were later called to a local hospital where they located two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. The first victim was admitted in critical condition. After all life-saving efforts failed, the second victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Anvar Guliyev, of Fairfax, VA.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 34-year-old Khalil Khalilov of Alexandria, VA, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed and Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN: 24109570

