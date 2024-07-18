Paving Work to Close Lanes on I-40 in Humphreys County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting weekend lane closures on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County.

Crews with Dement Construction will conduct lane closures beginning Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. until Monday, July 22 at 5 a.m. One lane will remain open.

There will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 East Friday into Saturday afternoon in order to mill and pave the outside shoulder. After the eastbound lane is reopened, there will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 West from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning in order to mill and pave the westbound outside shoulder. There will only be one lane closed in either direction at any given time throughout the weekend.

Milling and paving work is slated to continue the next three weekends:

• Friday, July 26 – Monday, July 29

• Friday, August 2 – Monday, August 5

• Friday, August 9 – Monday, August 12

There is the potential work could be completed early, thus eliminating a future planned weekend closure.

The work is part of a nearly 2-mile-long bridge replacement project from near Exit 137 to near Exit 143 in which crews will replace two bridges: the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the bridge over the Buffalo River.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.