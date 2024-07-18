H.R. 8671, DHS Intelligence Rotational Assignment Program and Law Enforcement Support Act

H.R. 8671 would allow intelligence analysts to participate in DHS’s in-house employee rotation program, which allows personnel to work temporarily in different component units. CBO expects that DHS would need to update policies and procedures to expand the current rotation program. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8671 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.