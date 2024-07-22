Songfacts and Musical Journeys Launch New Podcasts Featuring Tano from The Tano Jones Revelry
Podcasts Featuring Tano from The Tano Jones RevelryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songfacts and Musical Journeys launches two entertaining podcasts featuring singer, songwriter, and producer Tano Jones. Tano frontman for The Tano Jones Revelry speaks with Stephanie Myers from Songfacts and Mike Foley from WCBE’s Music Journeys about the making off the critically acclaimed album Spinning North. To date the Spinning North album has garnered over 18 million streams on Spotify alone. The album, produced by Tano Jones and Andy Patalan (Sponge), is filled with aspirational-infused tracks echoing affable tales that inspire us to be true and authentic.
"Spinning North is a testament to Tano's artistic vision and collaborative spirit. The album’s intricate compositions and heartfelt lyrics reflect Tano’s personal experiences and musical influences, making it a deeply personal and universally relatable work of art,” says Stephanie Myers. “In our interview, Tano shares insights into the creative process behind Spinning North, the inspirations that fuel his music, and the journey of bringing The Tano Jones Revelry to life. We explore the stories behind some of the standout tracks on the album and talk about the creative process and what's next for Tano musically.”
Songfacts Spotify Podcast CLICK HERE
"Music Journeys delves into how songs from Spinning North evolved, what inspired and uplifted Jones early in the writing process," According to Music Journeys WCBE’s Mike Foley, “The band's debut release sparks a ray of sunshine with a foundation of unity and Tano Jones has elevated our listener favorite section The Fast Five to a place we never thought of, but we love it, and you will to”.
Music Journeys WCBE Podcast CLICK HERE
To Stream or Purchase Spinning North CLICK HERE
