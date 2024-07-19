American Fidelity Named One of the Fortune 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials™
American Fidelity fosters a culture of positivity, teamwork and innovation. Those factors have led to Colleagues such as myself to experience the opportunity for continued growth in our careers.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored American Fidelity as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials™. This is American Fidelity’s sixth appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 73. Earning a spot means that American Fidelity has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.
— American Fidelity Chief Technology Officer Reni Daniel
To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected over 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S. Of the American Fidelity Colleagues who responded, 93% said AF is a great place to work. In addition, 93% say management is honest and ethical in its business practices, 94% say the facilities contribute to a good working environment and 96% are proud to tell others they work here.
Born between 1981 and 1997, millennials contribute at all levels at American Fidelity and help Colleagues continue to be a different opinion for Customers.
“American Fidelity fosters a culture of positivity, teamwork and innovation,” said chief technology officer and millennial Reni Daniel. “Those factors have led to Colleagues such as myself to experience the opportunity for continued growth in our careers. We’re proud to be named on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list!”
The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.
“Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs.”
“Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists,” says Matt Heimer, executive editor for features at Fortune. “The expectations of this age cohort are setting a high bar for employers. Millennials place an unusually high priority on purpose-driven work and an equitable workplace. These companies are in step with these expectations, and they’re setting themselves up for continued success by committing to workplaces and environments that attract this pivotal generation of business talent.”
###
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies and Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.
American Fidelity Assurance Company
AF-3655-0724
Lindsey Sparks
American Fidelity
405-523-5901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn