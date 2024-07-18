Global One Media to Attend Nordic Funds & Mines 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden as International Media Sponsor
"Having the platform to interview industry professionals live at this prestigious event is an unparalleled honor and tremendous opportunity" - Ashleigh BarryHONG KONG, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global One Media, a full-service investor-focused digital marketing and content creation agency, is pleased to announce its attendance as an international media sponsor at Nordic Funds & Mines 2024, Scandinavia's premier mining investment event, taking place on September 25-26, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The Global One Media team will be on-site at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, providing comprehensive coverage of the event, including one-on-one video interviews with attending CEOs and industry experts. These exclusive interviews will be conducted by the Emmy Award-winning media veteran Ashleigh Barry, renowned host of Global One Media's popular 'Stocks To Watch' series.
"Having the platform to interview industry professionals live at this prestigious event is an unparalleled honor and tremendous opportunity," said Ashleigh Barry. "I'm excited to be facilitating dynamic conversations as Nordic Funds & Mines brings together the global mining ecosystem in the heart of mining's finance capital. This event provides an exceptional platform for investors and miners to connect, collaborate, and drive the industry forward."
The exclusive live interviews will be featured on the Stocks To Watch’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalOneMedia.
Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media, commented: "Nordic Funds & Mines 2024 presents an excellent opportunity for our media team to connect with an extensive network of European retail and institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and mining leaders from Scandinavia and across Europe. This event significantly expands our reach, providing greater visibility to our Stocks To Watch and InvestorTV platforms. We're thrilled to engage with the Scandinavian investment community and contribute to the dialogue shaping the future of the mining industry."
Global One Media's participation in this event aligns with its mission to provide investors with free, high-quality investment insights and financial content. By attending Nordic Funds & Mines 2024 in Sweden, Global One Media continues to bridge the gap between emerging companies and the investment community, fostering transparency and informed decision-making in the capital markets.
About Nordic Funds & Mines
The Nordic Funds & Mines Summit offers two action-packed days filled with focused 1:1 meetings alongside world-class content sharing, featuring keynote sessions from expert investors, world-renowned analysts, leading mining companies, and influential policymakers. More information at www.nordicfundsandmines.com.
About Global One Media
Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com.
Key services offered include: Strategic Advisory | Social Media Management | Content Creation & Distribution | CEO Interviews & Podcasts | Video Editing | Design | Email Marketing | Website Development | Investor Webinars & Panel Discussions
