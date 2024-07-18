Illinois EPA Announces Ten Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events for the Fall of 2024
ILLINOIS, July 18 - One-day collection events to be held in addition to five long-term collection locations
SPRINGFIELD -Illinois EPA Interim Director James Jennings is announcing ten upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the Fall of 2024. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.
"Illinois EPA is pleased to once again offer one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events, providing residents with the opportunity to properly dispose of unused and unwanted household chemicals and other hazardous products from their homes," said Interim Director Jennings. "I would also like to extend a special thanks to our local partners for helping to make these events possible."
For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:
• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.
• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.
• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.
• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.
• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.
The Fall 2024 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:
|
LOCATION
|
ADDRESS
|
Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts
|
August 17
|
Champaign
|
State Farm Arena - Southwest Quad Parking Lot
1800 South First Street
Champaign, IL 61820
|
Champaign County
217-403-4780
|
August 31
|
Taylorville
|
Christian County Fairgrounds
1716 West Spresser Street
Taylorville, IL 62568
|
Christian County Solid Waste
|
August 31
|
East Moline
Rock Island County
|
Rock Island Fairgrounds
|
Rock Island County Waste Management
309-788-8925
|
September 21
|
Decatur
|
Progress City USA
|
Macon County Environmental Management
|
September 28
|
Bloomington
McLean County
|
McLean County Fairgrounds
1106 Interstate Drive
|
Ecology Action Center
mbrown@ecologyactioncenter.org
309-454-3169
|
October 12
|
Oregon
|
Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department
|
Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department
815-732-4020
|
October 19
|
Springfield
|
Location TBA
|
City of Springfield Department of Public Works
217-789-2255
|
October 26
|
Dixon
Lee County
|
Sauk Valley Community College
173 IL-2 N
Dixon, IL 61021
|
State Representative Brad Fritts
|
November 2
|
Orland Park
Cook County
|
Village of Orland Park
14700 South Ravinia Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
|
Highway Department of Orland Township
|
November 2
|
Carbondale
|
Banterra Center
Carbondale, IL 62901
|
Jackson County Health Department
618-684-3143
In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:
Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095
• Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County
Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon - 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425
Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM - Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, and
First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060
Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us