Illinois EPA Announces Ten Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events for the Fall of 2024

ILLINOIS, July 18 - One-day collection events to be held in addition to five long-term collection locations





SPRINGFIELD -Illinois EPA Interim Director James Jennings is announcing ten upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the Fall of 2024. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.





"Illinois EPA is pleased to once again offer one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events, providing residents with the opportunity to properly dispose of unused and unwanted household chemicals and other hazardous products from their homes," said Interim Director Jennings. "I would also like to extend a special thanks to our local partners for helping to make these events possible."





all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2024 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at One-day collections are open toand operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2024 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html





For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.





The Fall 2024 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:





DATE LOCATION ADDRESS Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts August 17 Champaign

Champaign County Registration Link State Farm Arena - Southwest Quad Parking Lot 1800 South First Street Champaign, IL 61820 Champaign County recycling4034780@gmail.com 217-403-4780 August 31 Taylorville

Christian County Registration Link Christian County Fairgrounds 1716 West Spresser Street Taylorville, IL 62568 Christian County Solid Waste Shawn Hammers August 31 East Moline Rock Island County

Website Rock Island Fairgrounds

4200 Archer Drive

East Moline, IL 61244 Rock Island County Waste Management ricwma@gmail.com 309-788-8925 September 21 Decatur

Macon County

Registration Link Progress City USA

East Sixth Progress Street

Decatur, IL 62521 Macon County Environmental Management environmentalmgmt@maconcounty.illinois.gov September 28 Bloomington McLean County Website McLean County Fairgrounds 1106 Interstate Drive

Bloomington, IL 61705 Ecology Action Center mbrown@ecologyactioncenter.org 309-454-3169 October 12 Oregon

Ogle County

Website Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department

909 Pines Road

Oregon, IL 61061 Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov 815-732-4020 October 19 Springfield

Sangamon County

Website Location TBA City of Springfield Department of Public Works

public.works@springfield.il.us 217-789-2255 October 26 Dixon Lee County Sauk Valley Community College 173 IL-2 N Dixon, IL 61021 State Representative Brad Fritts repfrittsstaff@ilhousegop.org November 2 Orland Park Cook County Registration Link Village of Orland Park 14700 South Ravinia Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462 Highway Department of Orland Township highway@orlandroaddistrict.org November 2 Carbondale

Jackson County

Website Banterra Center

1400 Arena Drive Carbondale, IL 62901 Jackson County Health Department 618-684-3143

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:





Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095

• Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County

Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon - 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425

Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM - Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, and

First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060

• Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website ( The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website ( www.swalco.org ) or by calling 847-336-9340.

Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us



