Illinois EPA Announces Ten Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events for the Fall of 2024

ILLINOIS, July 18 - One-day collection events to be held in addition to five long-term collection locations


SPRINGFIELD -Illinois EPA Interim Director James Jennings is announcing ten upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the Fall of 2024. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.


"Illinois EPA is pleased to once again offer one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events, providing residents with the opportunity to properly dispose of unused and unwanted household chemicals and other hazardous products from their homes," said Interim Director Jennings. "I would also like to extend a special thanks to our local partners for helping to make these events possible."


One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2024 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes. A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes.html.


For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.


The Fall 2024 one-day collections are scheduled on Saturdays and require Pre-Registration:


DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts

August 17

Champaign
Champaign County

Registration Link

State Farm Arena - Southwest Quad Parking Lot

1800 South First Street

Champaign, IL  61820

Champaign County

recycling4034780@gmail.com

217-403-4780

August 31

Taylorville
Christian County Registration Link

Christian County Fairgrounds

1716 West Spresser Street

Taylorville, IL 62568

Christian County Solid Waste

Shawn Hammers

August 31

East Moline

Rock Island County
Website

Rock Island Fairgrounds
4200 Archer Drive
East Moline, IL 61244

Rock Island County Waste Management

ricwma@gmail.com

309-788-8925

September 21

Decatur
Macon County
Registration Link

Progress City USA
East Sixth Progress Street
Decatur, IL 62521

Macon County Environmental Management

environmentalmgmt@maconcounty.illinois.gov

September 28

Bloomington

McLean County

Website

McLean County Fairgrounds

1106 Interstate Drive
Bloomington, IL 61705

Ecology Action Center

mbrown@ecologyactioncenter.org

309-454-3169

October 12

Oregon
Ogle County
Website

Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department
909 Pines Road
Oregon, IL 61061

Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department

solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov

815-732-4020

October 19

Springfield
Sangamon County
Website

Location TBA

City of Springfield Department of Public Works
public.works@springfield.il.us

217-789-2255

October 26

Dixon

Lee County

 

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL-2 N

Dixon, IL  61021

State Representative Brad Fritts

repfrittsstaff@ilhousegop.org

 

November 2

Orland Park

Cook County

Registration Link

Village of Orland Park

14700 South Ravinia Avenue

Orland Park, IL 60462

Highway Department of Orland Township

highway@orlandroaddistrict.org

November 2

Carbondale
Jackson County
Website

Banterra Center
1400 Arena Drive

Carbondale, IL 62901

Jackson County Health Department

618-684-3143

In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:


Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095

• Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County

Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon - 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425

Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM - Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, and

First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060

• Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website (www.swalco.org) or by calling 847-336-9340.

Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Appointments are required. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us


