BC Growing Communities Fund Makes a Splash in Maple Ridge

CANADA, July 18 - From the City of Maple Ridge: https://www.mapleridge.ca/news/bc-growing-communities-fund-makes-splash-maple-ridge

The City of Maple Ridge continues its progress on the multi-year improvement project for Maple Ridge Park, announcing today that the new spray park has reached a key milestone with the completion of concept design and is receiving financial support from the provincial government’s Growing Communities Fund.

“We are excited to move forward with building this new spray park in Maple Ridge Park, one of our community’s most popular outdoor destinations,” said Mayor Ruimy. “We are grateful for the support from the Growing Communities Fund to help meet the needs of our growing community and create a safe, fun, and inclusive space for families to come together and build lasting memories.”

Over $1.9 million is being invested in the new spray park from the City’s capital plan with funds allocated to this project made possible through the Growing Communities Fund, reflecting the Province’s and City’s commitment to invest in infrastructure that enhances the quality of life for Maple Ridge residents.

“Recreation amenities are important for healthy communities, and the revitalization of the Maple Ridge Park means that families can come together to enjoy a more modern, accessible, and sustainable spray park,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “I am proud that our government’s $1-billion Growing Communities Fund is supporting local governments as their communities grow and, through projects such as this, making sure more people can build a good life in B.C. for the long term.”

The new, larger, more accessible, and water-efficient spray park is part of ongoing efforts outlined in the City’s 2023 Parks, Recreation, and Culture Master Plan to improve community facilities, diversify play spaces, and provide recreational opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities.

Why Replace the Spray Park?

The current spray park, installed in 2005, has served the community for nearly two decades. However, due to its age and increasing wear and tear, a new, more reliable spray park is needed to meet modern standards of accessibility and sustainability.

Enhancements and Features

The new spray park will feature enhancements designed to enrich visitor experiences and improve functionality including:​

Expanded Footprint: The new spray park will occupy a larger area, accommodating more visitors and offering diverse water play experiences .

The new spray park will occupy a larger area, accommodating more visitors and offering diverse water play experiences Accessibility: The design will incorporate accessible spray features, barrier-free surfacing, and seating for supervision and resting.

The design will incorporate accessible spray features, barrier-free surfacing, and seating for supervision and resting. Water Efficiency: Advanced water spray features and a cooling mist area will operate efficiently, including during water restrictions.

Advanced water spray features and a cooling mist area will operate efficiently, including during water restrictions. Exciting new Features: The new spay park will include a slide, large soaker bucket, water table, spray cannons, dripping shelter, lounge chair seating, and shade umbrellas.

The public tendering phase will take place next with construction planned for over the fall and winter, and the spray park is anticipated to reopen in the 2025 season.

Community Engagement

The design for the spray park was developed using the community feedback collected in summer 2023 and earlier this year when the concept plan was shared. The spray park design strives to be cohesive with the new playground’s look and feel, provides a larger area of play, and incorporates the community's top requested features including a water slide, water table, spray tunnel and ground jets.

“Maple Ridge is an amazing place to raise a family. It’s great to partner with the City and provide this funding for spray park improvements to be enjoyed by our growing community,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

“When the Province provided Maple Ridge with $16.6 million from our Growing Communities Fund, it was to invest in local priorities like this, enhancing livability and our incredible way of life,” said Bob D'Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. ”The new Maple Ridge spray park will see more families enjoying their summers for years to come!”

Future Improvements

In addition to the new playground and spray park, future phases of improvements at Maple Ridge Park will include upgrades to parking lots, a new washroom and changeroom building, picnic shelters, and other amenities, further enhancing the park's appeal and accessibility.

For more information about the Maple Ridge Park spray park replacement project and ongoing park improvements, visit: https://Engage.MapleRidge.ca/MRSprayPark

About Maple Ridge Park

Maple Ridge Park, located along the South Alouette River at 232 Street and 132 Avenue, is renowned for its natural beauty and recreational offerings. The park features a playground, picnic areas, river access, trails, and more, making it a cherished destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

About Growing Communities Fund

The Growing Communities Fund is a provincial initiative aimed at supporting the development of public infrastructure and community projects.