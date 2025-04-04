Minister’s statement on March Labour Force Survey results

CANADA, April 4 - Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement on the release of Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey for March 2025:

“All over the world, people are looking for new trading partners as the tariff threat now impacts countries around the globe. We are working to diversify our trade to support our businesses and protect and create more jobs.

“Today’s Labour Force Survey data shows in March, while the national trend is down, B.C. held steady with a small increase of 5,700 jobs compared to last month, with the highest increase in full-time employment among provinces at 10,000. So far this year, B.C. has gained 35,400 full-time jobs, the highest increase among provinces.

“Compared to March of last year, B.C.’s private-sector employment is up by 32,700, the third-highest increase in private-sector employment across the country. And we have work to do to continue to support the private sector that is facing real impacts from Trump’s tariffs. Since July 2017, B.C. has gained 172,800 private-sector jobs.

“Our unemployment rate is 6.1%, one of the lowest in the country and below the national average of 6.7%. B.C. also continues to lead the country with an average hourly wage of $37.64, the highest among provinces.

“This month, women’s employment increased by 16,800, with full-time jobs up by 14,100 and part time up by 2,700. So far this year, B.C. has had the highest increase in women’s full-time employment among provinces, up by 32,500.

“The data this morning shows that in March, B.C. had employment increases in health care and social assistance (+6,600) and professional, scientific and technical services (+2,400). Construction has gained 14,500 jobs and manufacturing is up 8,600 jobs compared to this time last year.

“As British Columbians braced themselves for another week of uncertainty from the United States, our government continues to stand strong for people, take action and defend our jobs. This week, 22 B.C. companies and universities promoted the province’s unique technology products and services in Germany at Hannover Messe 2025, the world’s largest trade show for industrial and energy technologies.

"As we expand our trade diversification globally, we’re proud to showcase B.C.’s solutions to the challenges of advancing AI, improving energy efficiency and lessening the impacts of climate change worldwide. This is the largest number of B.C. companies that have chosen to travel to this event. Advancing our trade and investment opportunities on this global stage will open new markets for B.C.’s economy to grow and prosper, and create new jobs for people in British Columbia.

“B.C. is protecting services and defending people’s jobs and the economy. Growing a stronger and more diverse economy will help protect people in B.C. from instability outside our borders, with investments that will bring good-paying jobs to the province as part of robust and sustainable industries.”

