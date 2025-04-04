BC Builds speeds up timelines, delivering more homes in North Vancouver

CANADA, April 4 - One year after the launch of BC Builds, more affordable housing options are on the way for North Vancouver and throughout B.C., with faster timelines benefiting families, seniors and individuals.

“Just over one year ago, we launched BC Builds to help more people access affordable homes in the communities they love,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Now, we’re breaking ground on several projects, including the first-announced project in North Vancouver. Through BC Builds, we’ve streamlined development approvals, built solid partnerships and are delivering homes people can afford.”

In 2024, the BC Builds program, delivered by the Province through BC Housing, was launched alongside the announcement of 179 new homes and a community-services facility in North Vancouver. In the year since, the program, which fast-tracks developments, has reached significant milestones, including the official start of construction on these new homes and the community-services facility.

The development at 120 St. Georges Ave. went from concept to construction in 14 months and shows how BC Builds works with partners to speed up projects. Instead of following the usual step-by-step approval process that can take three to five years, BC Builds runs multiple stages of a project at the same time, allowing it to move from idea to construction in 12 to 18 months.

Since the program started, approximately 1,400 homes are underway throughout the province, with nearly 2,500 more in various stages of early development. It is anticipated more than 9,000 homes for middle-income households will be built through this program.

The 18-storey mass timber building will include the new North Shore Neighbourhood House, a community services provider, on the lower levels and rental housing on the floors above. The rental homes will range in size from studios to three-bedroom units.

“Breaking ground on the new North Shore Neighbourhood House affirms our commitment to creating affordable, inclusive communities,” said Linda Buchanan, mayor, City of North Vancouver. “Rising housing costs have made it harder for people to live where they work. This redevelopment is a transformative solution – delivering affordable homes, while enhancing vital services, ensuring a thriving community for years to come.”

The North Shore Neighbourhood House will provide an extensive range of community services, including 37 child care spaces, food programs such as the North Shore Food Bank, wellness and recreation activities, and youth and seniors’ programs. This facility will ensure these crucial services will continue to support people and families.

The new building, part of the second phase of the North Shore Neighbourhood House Hub development, is a partnership between the Province (through BC Housing), the City of North Vancouver, and Catalyst Community Developments Society. The Province, through BC Builds at BC Housing, is investing $24.5 million in construction through a BC Builds grant, while the City of North Vancouver is contributing the land and $49.5 million in funding for the North Shore Neighbourhood House.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 1,200 homes in North Vancouver.

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale –

“Even as personal circumstances change and families grow, people in North Vancouver have told me they want to stay in their communities in homes they can afford. That’s why our government is playing an active role in enabling affordable homes in North Vancouver. This development is an example of how BC Builds is meeting this moment by fast-tracking developments so people in North Vancouver and across the province can be delivered the homes they need.”

Scott Dutchak, president, Catalyst Community Developments –

“Catalyst is thrilled with our continued role on this project and in partnerships that leverage city-owned land and provincial investment vital to developing housing affordable to the incomes of diverse communities like the city of North Vancouver.”

Lisa Hubbard, executive director, North Shore Neighbourhood House –

“Our new homes will result in better supports for all individuals and families; combining child care, housing, food services, health programs and a welcoming, safe space for all will benefit everyone in this community.”

The funding information shows only part of the budget for each project and does not include other funding sources.

Catalyst Community Developments Society has a long-term lease with the City of North Vancouver for the rental housing and will operate the homes.

Construction is expected to complete in 2028.

