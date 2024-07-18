Environ Energy Launches the ESG Foundations Solution for Organizations Beginning their Sustainability Journey
A complete package of services designed to help companies early in their sustainability journey prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.
NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environ Energy, a leader in energy management and sustainability solutions, announced today the newest offering from its ISOS Group division, the ESG Foundations Solution. The ESG Foundations Solution is a complete package of services designed to help companies early in their sustainability journey prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and reach important milestones. The solution is particularly helpful to companies and leaders who are unsure of where to begin or lack the internal resources and expertise to manage a sustainability program on their own.
— Environ Founder, Mark Mininberg
Building a robust ESG program can be overwhelming. Environ eases this challenge with a 12-month guided journey alongside certified training partners and experienced ESG specialists, from Environ’s ISOS Group. Companies gain support through valuable data-driven guidance and tangible steps for progress.
The ESG Foundations Solution consists of several activities beginning with a materiality assessment to identify critical areas of impact on the company and its surrounding economy and communities. The service offering culminates with a publishable Impact Report and digital website assets that can be shared with investors, shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders.
The program is administered in easily adoptable phases that cover planning, prioritization, data management, reporting, ESG governance, disclosure statements, and future milestones.
Environ Founder Mark Mininberg says, “Early responses from our clients indicate just how useful this program is for building the foundation, internal knowledge, and confidence to run an effective ESG initiative. Articulating this message to stakeholders is particularly important, and this new service delivers the transparency, accountability, and commitment that stakeholders expect and appreciate. We’re proud to be a trusted partner and resource for sustainable practices.”
Environ’s ESG Foundations Solution aids companies in setting and achieving continuous improvement goals and includes these deliverables:
• Materiality Assessment
• Certified Sustainability Training Certificates from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and CDP
• Governance Structure Review
• Value Chain Map
• 7 Key ESG-Related Metrics Identified and Tracked
• 3-Year Sustainability Roadmap
• Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory
• Impact Report and Digital Assets for Publication
Nancy Mancilla, President of Environ’s ISOS Group, and an authority on ESG and sustainability best practices, understands the challenge companies face across industries.
“Many mid-size companies lack the resources and expertise needed to keep up with complex reporting requirements and an evolving regulatory landscape. Even after the initial 12-month program where companies really gain the tools and success to kick off their sustainability journeys, we're there to help them mature in the process. We’re excited to launch this ESG Foundations Solution.”
Environ has a long history of empowering organizations toward decarbonization, from assisting in the transition to clean energy through effective procurement strategies to building resilient infrastructures. The ESG Foundations Solution is just another way of partnering with customers to drive sustainable change. Reach out to Environ at info@environenergy.com for more information.
About Environ
Environ Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions for decades, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, and regulatory compliance. With a portfolio of over $1B in energy contracts and over $100M in client savings, Environ services are delivered to some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, data centers, food and beverage, hospitality, real estate, finance, and more. Learn more at www.environenergy.com.
