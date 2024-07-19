PowerDMARC to Exhibit at Cyber DSA 2024 in Malaysia
PowerDMARC will be showcasing their advanced email and domain security services at the Cyber DSA 2024 event in Malaysia.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading domain security and email authentication SaaS platform, is excited to announce its participation in Cyber DSA 2024, taking place in Malaysia from August 6-8, 2024.
Cyber DSA 2024, one of the premier cybersecurity events in Asia, will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. This event gathers industry leaders, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations and trends in cybersecurity.
PowerDMARC will be showcasing its comprehensive suite of domain name and email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. These solutions and advanced reporting and analysis features are designed to enhance email security and protect organizations from phishing, spoofing, and other email-based threats. PowerDMARC currently safeguards more than 2000 global organizations, including governments and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), from email threats.
Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of Cyber DSA 2024. Our mission is to provide businesses across the globe with advanced email authentication solutions that are easy to implement and highly effective. We look forward to showcasing our platform and engaging with industry professionals to discuss the importance of adopting DMARC and other authentication protocols in today's cybersecurity landscape."
Visitors to Cyber DSA 2024 can meet the PowerDMARC team in Booth CL06 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre between 6-8 August. For more information, please visit https://powerdmarc.com.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.
The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.
