Iowa Foundation for North American Wild Sheep (FNAWS) Joins Wild Harvest Initiative® Partnership Alliance

Iowa Foundation for North American Wild Sheep (FNAWS) partners with Conservation Visions' Wild Harvest Initiative® to further wildlife and habitat conservation.

The Wild Harvest Initiative's® mission to communicate the realities of sustainable wildlife harvest as a wholesome, nature-based food source is a logical extension of Iowa FNAWS” — Craig Nakamoto

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa Foundation for North American Wild Sheep (FNAWS), a non-profit wildlife organization dedicated to the conservation and preservation of wild sheep in North America, has now partnered with Conservation Visions to further wildlife and habitat conservation goals. The partnership focuses on the Wild Harvest Initiative®, the first evidence-based serious effort to evaluate the combined economic, conservation, and social benefits of recreational wild animal harvests in modern North American society.

Iowa FNAWS joins a growing coalition of nearly 50 Wild Harvest Initiative® partners that include state and federal government agencies, domestic and international conservation-based NGOs, and outdoor industry leaders. These partners recognize the value of the program’s novel scientific approach, illustrating the nexus between sustainable wildlife harvests; human, nature-based benefits, like food; and wildlife and habitat conservation to provide a solid foundation for outreach and advocacy work that benefits people and nature, while inspiring material change.

“Wildlife conservation management through hunting has definitely been a mission of Iowa FNAWS. Our partnership with Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative® will enhance our vision for the future of hunting. The Wild Harvest Initiative's® mission to communicate the realities of sustainable wildlife harvest as a wholesome, nature-based food source is a logical extension of Iowa FNAWS, especially since it provides a bridge to collaborate with the non-hunting community on shared priorities,” says Craig Nakamoto, President, Iowa Chapter of the Foundation of North American Sheep.

“Conservation Visions is excited to have Iowa FNAWS join the Wild Harvest Initiative’s® Partnership Alliance,” says company CEO and President, Shane Mahoney. “For more than four decades, Iowa FNAWS has been a vocal proponent of wild sheep conservation in North America by advocating for sustainable wild sheep populations, increasing youth involvement in hunting and fishing, and protecting and supporting hunters’ rights. I’m delighted about the synergy this partnership creates to further our shared objectives and look forward to doing meaningful work together.”

About Conservation Visions Inc.

Conservation Visions Inc. is a wildlife initiative founded by internationally recognized biologist, conservation advocate, Shane Mahoney. It is dedicated to a world where conservation matters; where biodiversity is safeguarded, including the diversity of human cultural experience; where conservation and citizenship are viewed as inseparable; where a global responsibility to nature is recognized; where the sustainable use of natural resources is safeguarded through knowledge; and where governments make sound decisions concerning conservation and biodiversity, based on scientific and traditional wisdom. To learn more about Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative®, please visit www.conservationvisions.com.

