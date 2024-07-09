Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation Partners with Wild Harvest Initiative® to Evaluate Benefits of Wild Food

Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation Partners with Conservation Visions’ Wild Harvest Initiative® to Evaluate Benefits of Wild Harvested Food in Missouri

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservation Visions is announcing a new partnership with the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) in support of its Wild Harvest Initiative®, the first serious effort to evaluate the combined economic, conservation, and social benefits of recreational wild animal harvests in modern society. By exploring sustainable use of wildlife in the wider contexts of food security, rural economies, and human health, as well as wildlife habitat and environmental management, the study focuses on providing evidence of the wider benefits of wildlife and wild animal harvests.

“Hunting, fishing, and trapping are deep rooted in Missouri’s cultural heritage and likely impact all Missourians in more ways than we currently understand”, said Jason Sumners, Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). “MDC is excited for the partnership between Conservation Visions and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation and is looking forward to developing a deeper understanding of both the direct benefits of wild harvests, and the cascading benefits for all citizens.”

“Food, fitness and health are important for all of us,” says Tricia Burkhardt, Executive Director of MCHF. “Our partnership with Conservation Visions will provide an innovative assessment of wildlife and their habitat’s value to help power a healthy body and mind.”

Shane Mahoney, President of Conservation Visions and founder of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, is also excited about the new partnership. “The relevance of this research is already reflected in the project’s growing list of supporters that includes state governments, the outdoor industry, conservation NGOs, and individuals,” says Mahoney. “There can be no doubt of this program’s potential to strengthen efforts for wildlife conservation and to build alliances in support of wildlife and wild places in Missouri and throughout North America. We are thrilled to have the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation on board and look forward to collaborating with its team, as well as with the Missouri Department of Conservation.”

The Wild Harvest Initiative®