The International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation Joins Wild Harvest Initiative® Partnership Alliance

The International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation (CIC) has partnered with Conservation Visions in support of the Wild Harvest Initiative®.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND (NL), CANADA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation (CIC), one of the world’s oldest and most respected conservation organizations, has entered a new partnership with Conservation Visions that focuses on the Wild Harvest Initiative®, the first serious effort to evaluate the combined economic, conservation, and social benefits of recreational wild animal harvests in modern North American society. Poised to expand into Europe, its structured, science-based approach, combined with its long-term advocacy and knowledge mobilization strategies, is providing a new and innovative assessment of wildlife’s value and the benefits of wild harvest activities not just to hunters, but to all community members, including even those who are opposed to animal use. The program will answer the question: If hunting and fishing were to end tomorrow, what would be the consequences?

Whilst the mission is to educate, advocate, build and inspire alliances, and influence public and political opinion to positively impact people and nature, the Wild Harvest Initiative® will better enable CIC to promote and support the conservation of wildlife and related landscapes, local communities, and traditions through sustainable use, including hunting. It will provide a strong scientific basis for engagement in environmental policy debates and enable effective outreach in support of hunting’s positive role as both a meaningful tool for conservation and an important component of food security.

“This much broader partnership will enable our global members to communicate the science-based facts, on-the-ground realities and success of sustainable use in wildlife conservation to an uniformed global audience,” says Sebastian Winkler, CEO, CIC.

Conservation Visions is excited about the new partnership. “CIC has a long track record of environmental and cultural stewardship, as well as overall excellence,” states company president, Shane Mahoney. “I am certain that, together, we can do much good – most importantly to benefit wildlife, but also to prove the modern relevance of our shared hunting and fishing traditions – and I am thrilled to have CIC on board as the first European partner in the Wild Harvest Initiative® Partnership Alliance.”

About Conservation Visions Inc.

Conservation Visions Inc. is a wildlife initiative founded by internationally recognized biologist, conservation advocate, Shane Mahoney. It is dedicated to a world where conservation matters; where biodiversity is safeguarded, including the diversity of human cultural experience; where conservation and citizenship are viewed as inseparable; where a global responsibility to nature is recognized; where the sustainable use of natural resources is safeguarded through knowledge; and where governments make sound decisions concerning conservation and biodiversity, based on scientific and traditional wisdom. To learn more about Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative®, please visit www.conservationvisions.com.

The Wild Harvest Initiative®